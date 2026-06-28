Not France, Not Italy — This Underrated Wine Region Has Some Of The World's Oldest Producing Grape Vines

When you think of wine, it's often countries like France and Italy that come to mind, but the Land Down Under has slowly gained popularity. After all, Australian varietals only started getting shelf space in the United States around the year 2000, when the Yellow Tail brand hit the market. One region in particular is gaining traction — the McLaren Vale. Tucked on the Fleurieu Coast in Southern Australia, about a half hour south of Adelaide, these vineyards have racked up a number of global accolades for their wines. They also happen to be some of the oldest vines in the world.

The current oldest producing single grapevine in the world is in Slovenia, at about 350 to 400 years old. However, it has extremely limited production. France also has vintages from vines that are up to 200 years old, while Italy has a few that are older than 100 years. While many connoisseurs wouldn't expect it, Australia has vines that are 125 years or older, placing them among the world's oldest producing grapevines.

Despite the fact that it's home to over 80 wineries, the McLaren Vale is still a rather underrated wine region. Australia alone produces about 270 million gallons of wine per year, compared to France's 953 million gallons and Italy's over 1 billion gallons. Despite the lower production levels, the increasing global recognition of Australian vintages means that it's time oenophiles' focus turns to the Land Down Under, particularly the McLaren Vale.