Not France, Not Italy — This Underrated Wine Region Has Some Of The World's Oldest Producing Grape Vines
When you think of wine, it's often countries like France and Italy that come to mind, but the Land Down Under has slowly gained popularity. After all, Australian varietals only started getting shelf space in the United States around the year 2000, when the Yellow Tail brand hit the market. One region in particular is gaining traction — the McLaren Vale. Tucked on the Fleurieu Coast in Southern Australia, about a half hour south of Adelaide, these vineyards have racked up a number of global accolades for their wines. They also happen to be some of the oldest vines in the world.
The current oldest producing single grapevine in the world is in Slovenia, at about 350 to 400 years old. However, it has extremely limited production. France also has vintages from vines that are up to 200 years old, while Italy has a few that are older than 100 years. While many connoisseurs wouldn't expect it, Australia has vines that are 125 years or older, placing them among the world's oldest producing grapevines.
Despite the fact that it's home to over 80 wineries, the McLaren Vale is still a rather underrated wine region. Australia alone produces about 270 million gallons of wine per year, compared to France's 953 million gallons and Italy's over 1 billion gallons. Despite the lower production levels, the increasing global recognition of Australian vintages means that it's time oenophiles' focus turns to the Land Down Under, particularly the McLaren Vale.
Why the McLaren Vale is home to some of the world's oldest grape vines
While the quality of wines in the McLaren Vale speaks for itself, it's home to some of the world's oldest producing grape vines, partially through luck. During the late 1800s, Phylloxera spread throughout France, destroying about 50% of its vineyards, before moving on to other European countries. The McLaren Vale was spared this infestation, along with the similarly old wine region of Clare Valley, allowing its grapes to continue growing.
The oldest producing vines in the region, according to McLaren Vale Wine, are 139 years old, belonging to Paxton Wines, which still sells wine made from these vines. You can find similarly old vines that belong to M.J. Hardy at 135 years, while Kay Brothers and Richard Hamilton Wines both have vines that are 134 years old. The McLaren Vale mostly focuses on varietals like Shiraz, Grenache, and Cabernet Sauvignon. The Barossa region, not far from McLaren Vale, even claims to have the oldest Shiraz, Semillon, and Grenache grapevines in the world.
The quality of McLaren Vale wines comes from multiple factors, including its Mediterranean climate and a wide variety of soil types. Its over 18,000 acres of vineyards have more than 185 years of winemaking history, continuing to bring the McLaren Vale to the forefront of the global wine palate.
Where to taste wine in the McLaren Vale
The McLaren Vale wineries with the oldest vines each offer tasting experiences that are worth the visit. Paxton Wines, the winery with the oldest vine in the region, offers tastings seven days a week. Visitors can choose to go on their Biodynamic Wine Tour, which includes a tour of the vineyards, or grab a tasting flight on the patio. Richard Hamilton, Kay Brothers, and Hardys Wines have tasting rooms or estates scattered throughout the McLaren Vale.
There are also other notable locations in the McLaren Vale that provide tastings of excellent wines, often paired with views of the area's rolling hills. Angove Family Winemakers has been making quality wine since 1886 and offers an extensive list of multiple varieties. Its tasting experiences include select vintages and sample flights. Their food is also well-reviewed, with one Google reviewer saying it's an "Excellent place for dinner and wines. The oysters, steak, and fish were superb, and you won't be disappointed."
For a laid-back, unpretentious wine-tasting experience, Samuel's Gorge has a cellar door experience where you can sample their vintages while enjoying views of the Onkaparinga River National Park. A reviewer on Google described it as a "Lovely winery with a calm and welcoming vibe." If you'd like to explore more Australian wines, similar experiences can be found in the wildly underrated Australian region of the Southern Highlands, famous for its wineries and charming towns.