Forget Sydney — This Wildly Underrated Australian Region Has Wineries And Charming Towns
Australia is known for its epic landscapes — such as the bright blue waters of the Great Barrier Reef and the red desert around Uluru — along with its thriving cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. But, if you're planning a trip to Sydney, one of the friendliest cities in the world, there's one area you can't miss. The Southern Highlands in New South Wales is incredibly underrated and still relatively undiscovered by international tourists.
The Southern Highlands lie just south of Sydney, and boast a wonderful mix of nature, wineries, and cute small towns. Admire the view from Mount Gibraltar, the highest point between Sydney and Canberra, or chase waterfalls like Fitzroy Falls in Morton National Park or Carrington Falls in Budderoo National Park. Discover charming shops and pubs in the region's towns, before relaxing with a glass of wine at a local vineyard. There is plenty to see and do in this part of New South Wales to keep you busy, and it's conveniently located within close reach of Sydney.
The charming towns of the Southern Highlands
One of the best things to do in this region is to visit the small towns that give it a relaxed, historic atmosphere. The region's main town, Bowral, is a must for shopping and gardens. Dirty Janes is the perfect spot for vintage shopping and antiques, while several independent booksellers and boutiques will entertain you all day. Visit Corbett Gardens in the town center for the Tulip Festival in September — over 75,000 tulip bulbs bloom to create a colorful display.
A short 10-minute drive away from Bowral is Berrima, one of the best-preserved Georgian towns on mainland Australia. You'll feel like you stepped back in time at the Surveyor General Inn, the longest continually licensed inn in the country. They serve up hearty pub classics in a charming English atmosphere. Berkelouw Book Barn is a must for book lovers — there is a massive collection of new and second-hand books to browse here.
Visit Mittagong on the third Saturday of the month for their impressive local market, which offers lots of produce and tasty treats. There are also a number of pretty heritage buildings in town — stroll along Pioneer Street to see some of the best. Swing by the town of Robertson and try one of their famous pies, which are available in a variety of flavors (both savory and sweet).
Sipping on the Southern Highlands Wine Trail
While Australia is popular for its superb beaches, the Land Down Under is also known for its high-quality wines. Head out for an adventure on the Southern Highlands Wine Trail, which includes over 60 vineyards and 15 cellar doors in the region. Cool-climate wines grown here include chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, and merlot, to name a few.
Mount Ashby Estate is a stunning boutique vineyard and restaurant with its own pretty lake — they have their own reds, whites, and rosé available by the glass. Centennial Vineyards in Bowral was established in 2001 and offers tastings of up to eight wines at its cellar door. Another spot to check out is Artemis Wines, a family-run operation with award-winning wines. They now offer Artemis Spirits, which include gin, rum, and whisky.
The Southern Highlands is easy to visit as a day trip from Sydney, but it's well worth staying a bit longer to enjoy all the region has to offer. There are trains from Sydney to a number of destinations here, including Bowral and Mittagong — but if you want to explore more of the area, having your own car is better for reaching smaller towns and rural wineries. Sydney Airport is the most convenient to fly into; it's about a 1.5-hour drive to reach the Southern Highlands. If you want to continue on your New South Wales adventure, ride the stunning and photogenic Grand Pacific Drive, or head north from Sydney for a trip to the Blue Mountains for scenic waterfalls.