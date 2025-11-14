Forget Sydney — This Wildly Underrated Australian Region Has Wineries And Charming Towns

One of the best things to do in this region is to visit the small towns that give it a relaxed, historic atmosphere. The region's main town, Bowral, is a must for shopping and gardens. Dirty Janes is the perfect spot for vintage shopping and antiques, while several independent booksellers and boutiques will entertain you all day. Visit Corbett Gardens in the town center for the Tulip Festival in September — over 75,000 tulip bulbs bloom to create a colorful display.

A short 10-minute drive away from Bowral is Berrima, one of the best-preserved Georgian towns on mainland Australia. You'll feel like you stepped back in time at the Surveyor General Inn, the longest continually licensed inn in the country. They serve up hearty pub classics in a charming English atmosphere. Berkelouw Book Barn is a must for book lovers — there is a massive collection of new and second-hand books to browse here.

Visit Mittagong on the third Saturday of the month for their impressive local market, which offers lots of produce and tasty treats. There are also a number of pretty heritage buildings in town — stroll along Pioneer Street to see some of the best. Swing by the town of Robertson and try one of their famous pies, which are available in a variety of flavors (both savory and sweet).