Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit Canada's Turquoise Lake Oasis In British Columbia With Mountain Trails And Few Crowds
There's no doubt that Lake Tahoe is gorgeous. Just ask the 15 million visitors who head to the famous mountain lake each year for hiking, swimming, and fun in the sun. But if you're interested in exploring a similarly beautiful spot without the crowds, consider a lesser-known alternative: British Columbia's Lake O'Hara. With peaceful mountain trails and sparkling turquoise waters, it's a quiet gem in Yoho National Park.
Lake O'Hara, the region's main lake, is part of a larger collection of radiant deep-blue lakes. Part of its charm is the high-elevation position, tucked away at 6,630 feet, surrounded by alpine meadows, hanging valleys, and hiking trails that lead through the dramatic landscapes of the Canadian Rockies. The park is a natural habitat for 58 species of mammals, including grizzly and black bears, cougars, lynx, wolves, coyotes, mountain goats, bighorn sheep, moose, elk, and white-tailed deer, as well as 224 species of birds.
Discover the gorgeous trails around Lake O'Hara
Another part of Lake O'Hara's appeal is that few people make it there. It's remote and difficult to reach, partly because access is carefully protected and restricted by Parks Canada. There's only one road that leads to Lake O'Hara, and two ways to navigate it: One option is to hike in (nearly 7 miles one-way). The other option is to secure a spot on a park-operated shuttle bus that runs from the designated Lake O'Hara parking lot to the site. It's easier said than done. Reservations are required, but they're made available via a lottery system during the prime hiking season of July through September. Find out more about how to apply for the Lake O'Hara Bus Random Draw.
Those who do make it to the park are rewarded with uncrowded trails with breathtaking views over alpine lakes and mountains. One popular route is the Lake O'Hara Shoreline Trail, an easy 1.75-mile loop that runs along the lake's north shore, crossing a scenic brook, several gullies, and pink quartzite cliffs. You can hike it as a simple circuit or add onto the journey by connecting to the Lake Oesa Trail, a more challenging route (about 2 miles each way) that leads up steep cliffs and through quiet forests and meadows. Alternatively, try the Opabin Plateau Circuit, a 3.7-mile loop that climbs from the lake up to the main attraction, a clifftop hanging valley.
Plan a trip to one of Canada's lesser-visited national parks
Whichever trail you explore, you'll see dazzling views of Lake O'Hara and its sister lakes, which gleam in brilliant turquoise amid the surrounding mountains, especially when the weather is clear. "Beautiful forests, plenty of streams, wonderful lakes with an incredible shade of water on a sunny day," said one recent hiker on Google Reviews. Another added, "this secluded lake is a hidden gem," mentioning the "stunning alpine scenery and vibrant turquoise waters." No wonder many say that the underrated Yoho National Park has views as enchanting as Banff, but without the crowds.
There are a few lodging options near the lake. From June through early October, visitors can stay at the luxurious Lake O'Hara Lodge or camp at the Lake O'Hara Campground (for a maximum of three nights). Throughout the year, find accommodations at the rustic Elizabeth Parker Hut (due to high demand, reservations are only available via a lottery system). If you love the options near Lake O'Hara, check out the most breathtaking hike-in lodges across America, according to visitors.
Yoho National Park is open year-round and daily admission is around $9 per person, with discounts for seniors and families. The closest major airport is in Calgary, about 2.5 hours away by car. Looking for more ways to avoid America's overcrowded and understaffed national parks? Visit these Canadian alternatives, including Pacific Rim National Park Reserve and Grands-Jardins National Park.