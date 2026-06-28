Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit Canada's Turquoise Lake Oasis In British Columbia With Mountain Trails And Few Crowds

Another part of Lake O'Hara's appeal is that few people make it there. It's remote and difficult to reach, partly because access is carefully protected and restricted by Parks Canada. There's only one road that leads to Lake O'Hara, and two ways to navigate it: One option is to hike in (nearly 7 miles one-way). The other option is to secure a spot on a park-operated shuttle bus that runs from the designated Lake O'Hara parking lot to the site. It's easier said than done. Reservations are required, but they're made available via a lottery system during the prime hiking season of July through September. Find out more about how to apply for the Lake O'Hara Bus Random Draw.

Those who do make it to the park are rewarded with uncrowded trails with breathtaking views over alpine lakes and mountains. One popular route is the Lake O'Hara Shoreline Trail, an easy 1.75-mile loop that runs along the lake's north shore, crossing a scenic brook, several gullies, and pink quartzite cliffs. You can hike it as a simple circuit or add onto the journey by connecting to the Lake Oesa Trail, a more challenging route (about 2 miles each way) that leads up steep cliffs and through quiet forests and meadows. Alternatively, try the Opabin Plateau Circuit, a 3.7-mile loop that climbs from the lake up to the main attraction, a clifftop hanging valley.