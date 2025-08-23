To Avoid America's Overcrowded And Understaffed National Parks In 2025, Visit These Canadian Alternatives

In 2024, a record almost 332 million visitors ventured into U.S. national parks. Travelers from all over the world roved the wildflower trails of Glacier, paused beneath Yosemite's mighty cascades, and stood dumbfounded at the rim of the Grand Canyon. Each and every visitor owed their escape to the National Parks Service and the dedicated teams that keep it afloat. The system is globally renowned and domestically beloved, with a 76% approval rating, the most approved-of U.S. federal agency. Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and passionate environmentalist Wallace Stegner once raved that "the national parks are the best idea we ever had. Absolutely American, absolutely democratic, they reflect us at our best rather than our worst" (via the National Recreation and Park Association).

In 2025, the U.S. government began systematically gutting its "best idea." As of this summer, the Trump administration proposed slashing $1.2 billion from the $4.8 billion total parks budget, laying off roughly 1,000 National Park Service staff members. Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association, described the administration's actions as an "all-out assault on America's national parks," warning the proposed cuts could close 75% of the park system, per the National Parks Conservation Association.

With faith faltering among travelers, more and more outdoor adventurers are opting to explore the country's northern neighbor instead. Canada may not have the mighty megaliths of the American Southwest or Yellowstone's gushing geysers, but its 37 national parks preserve some of the most staggering landscapes in the entire continent. If you're nervous about the crumbling state of the U.S. park system, investigate one of these compelling Canadian alternatives.