Sandwiched Between San Francisco And Santa Rosa Is California's Lovely Wine Country Gateway With A Walkable Downtown

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Golden State's northern half is chock full of bucket list travel destinations, with one of the most popular regions being the San Francisco Bay Area. With the iconic Golden Gate Bridge anchoring the big bay's waters and home to a renowned wine country, there are plenty of historic cities like Novato for visitors to uncover. With the towering views of 1,558-foot-high Mt. Burdell as its backdrop, Novato in Marin County offers a walkable downtown and serves as a delightful wine country gateway.

Novato's roots began in the 1300s as the site of Miwok Native American villages prior to the issuing of the Rancho de Novato Mexican land grant in 1839 for 800 acres to government leader Fernando de la Trinidad Feliz. The city would serve as an agricultural hub and eventually grow into a transportation center for the movement of goods. Officially incorporated in 1960, the present-day Novato is home to approximately 50,000 residents and sandwiched29 miles north of San Francisco and 28 miles south of Santa Rosa along California's Highway 101.

The small-town vibes and rural feel of Novato, with its 3,600 acres of open space and 27 tree-lined parks, provide a lovely passage to the nearby Napa Valley and Sonoma County wine regions less than an hour away. The mild Mediterranean climate makes it attractive to visitors year-round, with dry, warm summers ideal for outdoor exploration. It's also home to a pedestrian-friendly downtown where visitors can trek on foot for history, shopping, and dining experiences.