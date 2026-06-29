Sandwiched Between San Francisco And Santa Rosa Is California's Lovely Wine Country Gateway With A Walkable Downtown
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The Golden State's northern half is chock full of bucket list travel destinations, with one of the most popular regions being the San Francisco Bay Area. With the iconic Golden Gate Bridge anchoring the big bay's waters and home to a renowned wine country, there are plenty of historic cities like Novato for visitors to uncover. With the towering views of 1,558-foot-high Mt. Burdell as its backdrop, Novato in Marin County offers a walkable downtown and serves as a delightful wine country gateway.
Novato's roots began in the 1300s as the site of Miwok Native American villages prior to the issuing of the Rancho de Novato Mexican land grant in 1839 for 800 acres to government leader Fernando de la Trinidad Feliz. The city would serve as an agricultural hub and eventually grow into a transportation center for the movement of goods. Officially incorporated in 1960, the present-day Novato is home to approximately 50,000 residents and sandwiched29 miles north of San Francisco and 28 miles south of Santa Rosa along California's Highway 101.
The small-town vibes and rural feel of Novato, with its 3,600 acres of open space and 27 tree-lined parks, provide a lovely passage to the nearby Napa Valley and Sonoma County wine regions less than an hour away. The mild Mediterranean climate makes it attractive to visitors year-round, with dry, warm summers ideal for outdoor exploration. It's also home to a pedestrian-friendly downtown where visitors can trek on foot for history, shopping, and dining experiences.
Explore Novato's historic and walkable downtown
Novato's past comes to life in its walkable downtown, centered along Grant Avenue and its Old Town district, which are considered must-visits. Strolling along Grant Ave, you'll have the option to view downtown's historic buildings up close, including the Novato History Museum located inside the former 1850 postmaster's house. It's open three afternoons a week but offers guided tours and walking tours of Old Town by appointment. Other significant buildings are the 1896 Victorian Gothic-style architecture City Hall, inside a former Presbyterian church, and the 1899 Druid's Hall, a former hotel and saloon which now serves as a community gathering place. You can also time your visit to participate in the Tour of Novato annual self-guided downtown history walk, which includes an art hunt, typically held in spring.
You can also engage in a shopping spree by perusing a variety of quaint shops along Grant Avenue or find a souvenir at Made Local Marketplace, offering handmade items by a collection of 40 local Marin artisans. The Downtown Novato Community Farmers Market takes place Tuesdays from May to October with local food, vendors, and live music. For dining, Marvin's Breakfast Club is the top-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor and has been a local favorite since 1976, known for its large portions and home cooking. Nearby, you can also explore California's hidden valley for a lush countryside escape, or head about 13 miles away to San Anselmo for a sunny Bay Area getaway with creek-side trails, fine dining, and cute parks.
Plan a trip to Novato, the gateway to wine country
While Novato serves a wine country gateway to the famed Napa and Sonoma wine regions, you can enjoy a wine experience right in town. The family-run downtown Trek Winery opened in 2007 and offers tastings five days a week, with sampling of six varietals for a small fee. About 5 miles from downtown is the historic 1800s Pacheco Ranch Winery, sitting on the former estate grounds of original Novato pioneer Ignacio Pacheco. Open by appointment only, it's part of the North Coast Viticultural Area and specializes in Cabernet Sauvignon varietals. For a taste of Sonoma Valley wines, just 15 minutes from Novato is Ram's Gate Winery, a hilltop estate known primarily for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay varietals.
One of Novato's best spots for outdoor lovers is the 139-acre Stafford Lake Park with a lakefront prime for fishing, hiking trails, and picnicking, plus an 18-hole disc golf course, all just a few miles from downtown. The Mount Burdell Preserve, Marin County's largest open space, is another option, with trails to access the summit of the picturesque peak.
You can get to Novato without a car via the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) train network, which hits the best of California's Sonoma County wine country and connects directly to the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Regional Airport. For more options, San Francisco International Airport is about 40 miles away. You'll have a variety of stay options while in Novato, with plenty of chain hotel brands available in the downtown area. There are also vacation rentals available on Airbnb and VRBO.