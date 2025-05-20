This California Town Is A Sunny Bay Area Getaway With Creek-Side Trails, Fine Dining, And Cute Parks

Just 30 minutes from San Francisco lies San Anselmo, a Marin County treasure basking in sunshine. However, weather isn't the only reason visitors are drawn to this California getaway. This charming destination also delivers small-town appeal with upscale amenities and stunning natural surroundings.

Most visitors don't know that as they stroll through town, they're walking over a historic railway path. In the late 1800s, San Anselmo served as an important hub along the North Pacific Coast Railroad. While this railroad no longer exists, it shaped the town's infrastructure and culture. What was once the main train station is now the San Anselmo "Hub," the intersection where several major streets collide. When locals say they're at the "Hub," everyone knows what this means — and if you're meeting here, it's likely to stroll along San Anselmo Avenue, the downtown stretch boasting creek-side paths, fine dining, and a cute park.

San Anselmo's perfect location lets you enjoy everything the region offers. Visit wineries or hike during the day before returning for exceptional dining in the evening. If this blend of small-town charm and natural beauty appeals to you, we've got you covered. Below, you'll find everything you need to plan your Bay Area getaway.