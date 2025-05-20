This California Town Is A Sunny Bay Area Getaway With Creek-Side Trails, Fine Dining, And Cute Parks
Just 30 minutes from San Francisco lies San Anselmo, a Marin County treasure basking in sunshine. However, weather isn't the only reason visitors are drawn to this California getaway. This charming destination also delivers small-town appeal with upscale amenities and stunning natural surroundings.
Most visitors don't know that as they stroll through town, they're walking over a historic railway path. In the late 1800s, San Anselmo served as an important hub along the North Pacific Coast Railroad. While this railroad no longer exists, it shaped the town's infrastructure and culture. What was once the main train station is now the San Anselmo "Hub," the intersection where several major streets collide. When locals say they're at the "Hub," everyone knows what this means — and if you're meeting here, it's likely to stroll along San Anselmo Avenue, the downtown stretch boasting creek-side paths, fine dining, and a cute park.
San Anselmo's perfect location lets you enjoy everything the region offers. Visit wineries or hike during the day before returning for exceptional dining in the evening. If this blend of small-town charm and natural beauty appeals to you, we've got you covered. Below, you'll find everything you need to plan your Bay Area getaway.
Planning a trip to San Anselmo
San Anselmo is just a 45-minute drive from two major airports: San Francisco (SFO) and Oakland (OAK). When deciding between the two, know that Oakland Airport is one of the least crowded airports in America, while SFO is one of the best airports for food. From SFO, the Marin Airporter shuttle runs hourly to nearby San Rafael between 6:30 am and 11:30 pm. From the Oakland airport, Groome Transportation offers shuttles to San Rafael every 2 hours between 5:30 am and 9:30 pm. While Uber and taxis are also options, renting a car is recommended. Public transportation is limited in San Anselmo, and you'll need wheels to access hiking trails and neighboring towns.
Accommodation in San Anselmo skips large hotels in favor of intimate experiences. The San Anselmo Inn is conveniently located downtown, putting shops and restaurants within walking distance. For those seeking a more residential feel, Airbnb offers numerous options throughout the town's charming neighborhoods.
The town's Mediterranean climate makes it welcoming year-round, though each season offers something different. Summer brings warm days perfect for outdoor dining, while spring and fall provide ideal temperatures for hikes. Meanwhile, winter visitors can experience the magical Tree Lighting Ceremony or Winter Holiday Walk. Just make sure to check the weather forecast, as occasional winter storms can lead to flooding in town.
The best ways to experience San Anselmo
A good place to soak up San Anselmo's charm is the downtown strip. Start at Imagination Park, where George Lucas (a local resident ) donated bronze statues of Indiana Jones and Yoda. Browse San Anselmo Avenue's shopping, including the Fig Garden gift shop, Antique Legacy, or one of the several clothing boutiques. And when visiting, don't forget your appetite! M.H. Bread and Butter serves incredible morning pastries, Flour Craft offers gluten-free treats, and Hilda's Coffee Shop is a greasy spoon where locals have gathered for decades. For a fancier meal, try Insalata's Mediterranean cuisine, Comfort's quintessential California comfort food, or Madcap's upscale fusion experience.
For that small-town feel, join one of San Anselmo's community events. June through September, you can experience Live on the Avenue on Friday and Saturday nights. At these family-friendly evenings, the main street closes to traffic for a festive fair complete with live music, entertainment, and food vendors. Other annual highlights include the Art and Wine Festival, and as winter approaches, you can ring in the season with the Holiday Lighting Ceremony or Breakfast with Santa.
When coming from afar, make the most of your trip to San Anselmo by exploring nearby attractions. Hikers can head to the nearby Phoenix Lake and Bald Hill trails for stunning views of the region. Within a 40-minute drive, visitors can sample world-class wines in Sonoma, marvel at ancient redwoods at Muir Woods, or explore Sausalito's charming promenade. Finally, we strongly recommend heading west to discover Point Reyes National Seashore, with coastal villages and even more epic hiking. And if you love fresh seafood, enjoy America's best oysters and pristine beaches in Tomales Bay.