The 'Greenest City In The World' Is A Vibrant Coastal Hub In North America With Walkable Charm
Locations all over the world are facing the reality and necessity of embracing conservation and sustainability. Currently, the city that is leading the way is Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada. Reinders Corporation, a company focused on climate solutions, ranked Vancouver as the "greenest city in the world," followed by Oslo, Norway, and Stockholm, Sweden (per The Manual).
Often, when we think about places that embrace eco-friendly policies, we may think of smaller progressive towns rather than a metropolis. Yet, Vancouver's population is over 750,000 people, with another 11,000 moving there each year, making it a vibrant hub on the West Coast. It shows that population density doesn't have to mean pollution and waste.
The study took several factors into account: use of renewable energy, bikeability, efficiency of public transport, amount of green spaces per capita, and air quality. Vancouver manages to be extremely walkable and charming — qualities that are not washed away by its modernity. The downtown area is filled with tall, attractive skyscrapers, and many residential and shopping areas avoid the cookie-cutter look that is found elsewhere.
Vancouver is a thriving, vibrant West Coast hub
Vancouver is one of the world's 50 happiest cities, according to the Happy City Index, showing that residents are quite satisfied living in this vibrant coastal hub. It was ranked as North America's Most Livable City in 2025 by the Global Livability Index, and Sports Illustrated named it the No. 1 host city that tourists should visit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Vancouver's lively nightlife scene brings a huge cocktail and mixology culture with high-end places like Bar Asra, and there are plenty of comfortable dive bars like The Brighton that offer beer, live music, and pub fare. Popular musicians regularly play in Vancouver at large venues like the Pacific Coliseum and more intimate ones like The Wise.
Visitors fly into Vancouver International Airport (YVR), a West Coast hub. Once there, they will find an active city life, as well as ample outdoor activities. It's a popular spot for whale watching and has plenty of options for diving, surfing, trails, and rainforests. Its multiple marinas are used by locals and visitors for fishing, boating, sightseeing tours, and chartering yachts. The massive number of parks and green spaces means there's always a place nearby for walking, jogging, and relaxing in nature.
The walkable charm of Vancouver's shopping and residential neighborhoods
The city's eco-friendly endeavors make it highly walkable and bicycle-friendly. The harborfront neighborhood of Coal Harbour is a prime example. Early art deco architecture has been preserved, including the Marine Building, which was constructed in the 1930s. The district is a short walk away from the gigantic and scenic Stanley Park.
History and charm are sustained in the cobblestone-laden shopping district of Gastown, where shops reside in old brick buildings. It's listed as a National Historic Site of Canada, and it is filled with boutique shops, art galleries, and the Gastown Clock, which is operated by underground steam pipes. You can find vintage and designer clothing at 157Moments, as well as Canadian Northwest Coast Indigenous art at the Bill Reid Gallery.
Vancouver is also home to residential neighborhoods that balance livability and beauty, such as Dunbar, with its tree-lined streets and old-fashioned houses. Families and students live here within walking distance of eateries and markets. Meanwhile, MacKenzie Heights is a hilltop neighborhood with views of nearby areas, and it is known for its charming shopping area.