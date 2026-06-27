Locations all over the world are facing the reality and necessity of embracing conservation and sustainability. Currently, the city that is leading the way is Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada. Reinders Corporation, a company focused on climate solutions, ranked Vancouver as the "greenest city in the world," followed by Oslo, Norway, and Stockholm, Sweden (per The Manual).

Often, when we think about places that embrace eco-friendly policies, we may think of smaller progressive towns rather than a metropolis. Yet, Vancouver's population is over 750,000 people, with another 11,000 moving there each year, making it a vibrant hub on the West Coast. It shows that population density doesn't have to mean pollution and waste.

The study took several factors into account: use of renewable energy, bikeability, efficiency of public transport, amount of green spaces per capita, and air quality. Vancouver manages to be extremely walkable and charming — qualities that are not washed away by its modernity. The downtown area is filled with tall, attractive skyscrapers, and many residential and shopping areas avoid the cookie-cutter look that is found elsewhere.