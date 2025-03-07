Vancouver's 'Wild West Coast' Is A Dreamy Adventure Island With Diving, Surfing, Trails, And Rainforests

Vancouver Island, off the west coast of British Columbia, is a true gem that hosts the province's capital city, Victoria (also known as the mouthwatering brunch capital of Canada), and an underrated small town with some of the best beaches in the world, Tofino. Besides these havens, Vancouver Island has a secret but must-see spot: Nootka Island.

Sometimes referred to as Vancouver's "Wild West Coast," Nootka Island is far from civilization with its unspoiled nature of inlets, mountains, coves, and rainforests. It's a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts seeking cold-water diving, surfing, and hiking. The best time of the year to visit is between mid-June and mid-September, which is considered the peak season when you'll get the best weather.

Reaching Nootka Island is a part of the adventure. Navigating the ferry and bus schedules and traveling on Vancouver Island without a car can be challenging. Therefore, the easiest way to reach Nootka Island is to contact one of the outdoor companies or accommodations in Gold River or Tahsis to help plan your trip. Neither town is on Nootka Island, but they are main hubs to access the island by boat or float plane. Once flourishing logging towns, they have become eco-tourism centers, offering guesthouses and amenities. Air Nootka, based in Gold River, provides flights to Nootka Island for between $350 and $475, depending on the aircraft. The Lodge at Gold River offers roomy, luxurious log cabins and outdoor packages, and Nootka Gold, based in Tahsis, offers comfy guest suites that can be your home away from home. The benefit of staying in Gold River or Tahsis is that you can access restaurants and other amenities (there's a supermarket in Tahsis), but if you'd rather stay on the island, there are two options: Nootka Island Lodge and Nootka Island Fishing Cabin.