Vancouver's 'Wild West Coast' Is A Dreamy Adventure Island With Diving, Surfing, Trails, And Rainforests
Vancouver Island, off the west coast of British Columbia, is a true gem that hosts the province's capital city, Victoria (also known as the mouthwatering brunch capital of Canada), and an underrated small town with some of the best beaches in the world, Tofino. Besides these havens, Vancouver Island has a secret but must-see spot: Nootka Island.
Sometimes referred to as Vancouver's "Wild West Coast," Nootka Island is far from civilization with its unspoiled nature of inlets, mountains, coves, and rainforests. It's a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts seeking cold-water diving, surfing, and hiking. The best time of the year to visit is between mid-June and mid-September, which is considered the peak season when you'll get the best weather.
Reaching Nootka Island is a part of the adventure. Navigating the ferry and bus schedules and traveling on Vancouver Island without a car can be challenging. Therefore, the easiest way to reach Nootka Island is to contact one of the outdoor companies or accommodations in Gold River or Tahsis to help plan your trip. Neither town is on Nootka Island, but they are main hubs to access the island by boat or float plane. Once flourishing logging towns, they have become eco-tourism centers, offering guesthouses and amenities. Air Nootka, based in Gold River, provides flights to Nootka Island for between $350 and $475, depending on the aircraft. The Lodge at Gold River offers roomy, luxurious log cabins and outdoor packages, and Nootka Gold, based in Tahsis, offers comfy guest suites that can be your home away from home. The benefit of staying in Gold River or Tahsis is that you can access restaurants and other amenities (there's a supermarket in Tahsis), but if you'd rather stay on the island, there are two options: Nootka Island Lodge and Nootka Island Fishing Cabin.
Outdoor adventures on Nootka Island
Nootka Island offers fantastic scuba diving and surfing. However, the water temperature in the summer is only about 55 to 63 degrees Fahrenheit, so pack a thick wetsuit, gloves, a hood, and boots to stay warm, whether diving or surfing. Most of the dive sites are in Nootka Sound, about 20 to 30 minutes from the docks of Tahsis. During the shallow wall dives, you might see gigantic octopuses and scallops; once you go deeper, you will be awestruck by the unusually shaped cloud sponges surrounded by vibrant and massive coral and bright pink sea anemones. Contact the Tahsis Village Office for the most up-to-date information about dive operators.
Nookta Island has some of the best waves, but the best part is that you are unlikely to share them with anyone else due to its remote location. Surf Nootka is a local company that provides transportation, equipment, and meals during its all-inclusive surf trips, so all you have to do is show up and catch some waves. The guide will take you to various sites based on weather conditions and tides. One of the most extraordinary things about Nookta Island is that you might be surfing with sea otters, sea lions, and orcas and be able to spot bears and wolves on the shore and eagles in the sky.
More outdoor adventures on Nootka Island
Nootka Trail is a 23-mile trail on the west coast of the island. Nootka Trail is not a hike for a beginner or out-of-shape hiker — it's often slippery, with many fallen logs and steep slopes. Parts of the trail also would require you to climb with a rope. It's also infrequently maintained and poorly marked. However, the reward is that it's a tranquil experience. By some estimates, the trail only sees a few hundred hikers a year; you're likely to roam the ancient rainforest and view the sweeping valleys, massive mountains shooting out of the ocean, and majestic fjords all to yourself. You can hike on your own or opt for a guided tour if you're concerned about wildlife or navigating the wilderness.
Yuquot, also known as Friendly Cove, is an excellent place to crash for the night while hiking the Nootka Trail. You can pitch a tent in the campground or stay in one of the rustic cabins. Friendly Cove is a tiny settlement of less than 20 people in the southwest tip of Nootka Island. It is known as the birthplace of British Columbia, where Europeans and the Mowachaht-Muchalaht First Nations people first made contact in 1778. Besides enjoying the epic scenery, you can also join a historical tour during the summer in which members of the Mowachaht-Muchalaht tribe showcase their way of life, visit ceremonial places, and lead visitors through old-growth rainforest. The tour might also include visiting the Roman Catholic church built in 1889 and the Nootka Lighthouse, one of the last manned lighthouses on British Columbia's coast, erected in 1911.
Can't get enough of Vancouver Island's rugged outdoors? Check out the stunning views from the Malahat Skywalk.