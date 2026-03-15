Vancouver's Walkable Harborfront Neighborhood Has Great Food, High-End Hotels, And Shopping

Vancouver, Canada, is one of North America's most livable cities, with a mix of city amenities and natural beauty. But you don't have to move there to enjoy this British Columbia city; Vancouver's a great destination for a solo trip or getaway with friends. And if you stay in Coal Harbour, you have easy access to many of the city's great sights and some fantastic hotels to choose from, along with tasty food and fun shops.

The neighborhood gets its name from the discovery of coal here in the 1850s, and it's become a trendy, bustling waterfront district that's easy to walk around. It's right along the Burrard Inlet in Downtown Vancouver, and if you've visited Vancouver on a cruise, you've seen this neighborhood even if you didn't know its name; it's right next to Canada Place, Vancouver's cruise ship dock. The neighborhood is also home to the Jack Poole Plaza, which has the Olympic Cauldron from the 2010 Winter Games, as well as the "Digital Orca," a giant sculpture that looks like a pixelated killer whale. Plus, the plaza's the site of the annual Vancouver Christmas Market, a beloved festival that's modeled after German Christmas markets with booths selling treats like mulled wine and all kinds of handicrafts.

Coal Harbour is just about 20 minutes on foot to the artsy, historic Gastown district in one direction. It's about the same distance the other direction to Stanley Park. Take a moment to stop and watch the boats and float planes from Harbour Green Park as you walk; this small waterfront park brings some green to the neighborhood full of skyscrapers. And it's about a 37-minute direct train ride from Vancouver International Airport, one of North America's best airports, so it's easy to start exploring right away once you fly in.