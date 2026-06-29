Between Topeka And Tulsa Is Kansas' State Park Offering Hiking, Mountain Biking, And Water-Based Recreation

Between Kansas' tallgrass prairies in the east and barren badlands to the west, the Sunflower State has a few surprising destinations that tend to fly under the radar. If you want the best of both worlds, make your way to Elk City State Park in Montgomery County. Nestled in southeast Kansas, this haven boasts landscapes ranging from bluestem prairie flora to limestone cliffs. With diverse terrain comes a variety of trails, allowing you to explore the different corners of the state park. Whether you embark on hiking adventures or bring your mountain bike for a rugged ride, the paths will expose you to unique views. One visitor on Google puts it best: "It's hard to find that kind of scenery around here in Kansas being so flat."

Covering 857 acres, Elk City State Park has something for every kind of outdoor lover. Hikers and mountain bikers have a number of trails worth traversing, wildlife and birdwatching enthusiasts can spot a wide range of creatures, and hunters can go after different kinds of game. One of the highlights of the state park is Elk City Reservoir. Consisting of 4,500 acres, the reservoir offers water-based recreation like swimming, boating, and fishing. You'll also notice people engaging in adventure sports like water skiing, ideal for those who enjoy thrill-seeking pursuits.

After a long day of being active, you can have a nice picnic or retreat to your campsite. With primitive, electric, and full hookups, the campground has a site no matter your preference. There's a cabin rental, too, for a more comfortable stay. Since Elk City State Park is located between Topeka and Tulsa, you can easily make it from either cities. Topeka is 2.5 hours north or the park, while Tulsa is closer at 1.5 hours south. Wichita is about a two-hour drive away.