Between Topeka And Tulsa Is Kansas' State Park Offering Hiking, Mountain Biking, And Water-Based Recreation
Between Kansas' tallgrass prairies in the east and barren badlands to the west, the Sunflower State has a few surprising destinations that tend to fly under the radar. If you want the best of both worlds, make your way to Elk City State Park in Montgomery County. Nestled in southeast Kansas, this haven boasts landscapes ranging from bluestem prairie flora to limestone cliffs. With diverse terrain comes a variety of trails, allowing you to explore the different corners of the state park. Whether you embark on hiking adventures or bring your mountain bike for a rugged ride, the paths will expose you to unique views. One visitor on Google puts it best: "It's hard to find that kind of scenery around here in Kansas being so flat."
Covering 857 acres, Elk City State Park has something for every kind of outdoor lover. Hikers and mountain bikers have a number of trails worth traversing, wildlife and birdwatching enthusiasts can spot a wide range of creatures, and hunters can go after different kinds of game. One of the highlights of the state park is Elk City Reservoir. Consisting of 4,500 acres, the reservoir offers water-based recreation like swimming, boating, and fishing. You'll also notice people engaging in adventure sports like water skiing, ideal for those who enjoy thrill-seeking pursuits.
After a long day of being active, you can have a nice picnic or retreat to your campsite. With primitive, electric, and full hookups, the campground has a site no matter your preference. There's a cabin rental, too, for a more comfortable stay. Since Elk City State Park is located between Topeka and Tulsa, you can easily make it from either cities. Topeka is 2.5 hours north or the park, while Tulsa is closer at 1.5 hours south. Wichita is about a two-hour drive away.
Follow Elk City State Park's trails on foot and bike
The best way to get your outdoor fix is by immersing yourself in nature, and Elk City State Park is home to several trails that show you its contrasting landscapes. Perhaps the most popular hike is Table Mound. The out-and-back trek extends for 5.2 miles with an elevation gain of 423 feet. Since it's rated moderate, make sure to keep safety tips in mind, especially if it's your first solo hike. It takes you from scenic bluffs and rock formations to lush woods and ravines, combining Kansas' iconic topographies. For an effortless stroll in the forest, take the Post Oak Self-Guiding Nature Trail. Despite being only 0.6 miles long, this loop is lined with over 200-year-old trees that provide shade as you advance. Meanwhile, reservoir vistas follow you along the way. This family-friendly hike can be completed within 30 minutes.
If you're ready to discover the park on two wheels, check out the Osage Lowland Bike Trail. Starting from the Osage Lowland day-use area, this is an easy track that takes you on a 2.5-mile trip. While it's a short route, make a few stops to admire the reservoir and spot the local wildlife. Because this trail is fully paved, it's ADA-accessible and suitable for wheelchairs, strollers, and walkers. To take it up a notch, ride the Eagle Rock Mountain Bike Trail. This track switches the paved path for a natural surface, which you'll be pedaling along for 4 miles. Both amateur and seasoned riders can enjoy this route. Similar to the Table Mound hiking trail, you'll view forests, geological formations, and prairies on your journey. Although novices can practice their skills on this path, pros can also enjoy some challenges — expect constant elevation changes with fast descents and tight switchbacks.
Take advantage of water-based activities
With the Elk City Reservoir as your playground, there's more than enough space to splash around. The state park gives you access to the reservoir's southern shore, featuring a number of jetties, fishing piers, and a boat ramp. But before you unpack your fishing equipment and launch your vessel into the water, head to the designated swimming beach to lounge under the sun. Located at the day-use area, the beach is dotted with multiple picnic shelters, making it convenient to dry off and grab a bite — there are nearby restrooms, playgrounds, and drinking water.
Anglers can fish from three different piers or cast a line from their boat. Don't forget to bring your pool noodles to keep your fishing rods safe on the go (and stay afloat while you're at it). Obtain a Kansas fishing license to reel in species like crappie and white bass, and the reservoir is also stocked with channel and flathead catfish. In fact, if you're lucky, you just might top the world record-breaking 123-pound catfish. Other species teeming in the reservoir are sunfish, saugeye, and largemouth bass. If you're fishing in the spring, yield successful catches by targeting the coves. Better yet, head toward the Elk River, where you can catch more white bass. Avid fishermen can plan their visit during tournaments held at the state park, or you can even host one yourself.
When you're not setting your rod, the reservoir is a great place for water skiing and tubing. Not only that, but you can also go for a calm paddle on a kayak. With so many activities, Elk City State Park makes for a fun getaway. While you're still here, drive 10 minutes to the charming city of Independence to see its historic downtown and famed festival.