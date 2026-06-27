The United States is an immense country, filled with varied landscapes, and there are a wide collection of parks to enjoy if you want to spend some time in nature. Some, like Yellowstone National Park, can be rather crowded. Although it can be great fun to see the sights with other people, if you want something just as majestic, but less packed, you may want to check out Acton Recreation Area in Broadview, Montana. While the trails in Acton Recreation Area are very popular for mountain biking, this is still a lesser-known park. Yellowstone has almost 45,000 reviews on Google Maps, while Acton Recreation Area only has 126, with no reviews at all on Yelp, and not even a page on TripAdvisor. However, it's not in the middle of nowhere. In fact, this oasis of natural beauty is only around a half-hour drive from the city of Billings.

In the 3,800-acre recreation area, run by the Bureau of Land Management, you'll find majestic sandstone bluffs, ponderosa pines, badlands, and shale, as well as some great stargazing at night. The area is inside the Hoskins Basin Archaeological District, which has the ruins of conical and cribbed aboriginal wooden dwellings that you may be able to spot. You'll find trails, a picnic shelter, and lots of wildlife. There is no fee to enter Acton Recreation Area for the day, nor is there a fee to camp. However, I spoke to the Billings Field Office for the Bureau of Land Management, and the latest information at the time of this writing is that there will be a $20 camping fee, beginning on January 10, 2027.