Not Yosemite, Not Great Smoky Mountains: This Popular National Park Has The Most Campsites

Camping in a national park can be a magical experience, but you'll probably have to plan far ahead if you want to pitch a tent in popular parks like Yosemite or Great Smoky Mountains. Believe it or not, your likelihood of scoring a reservation is somewhat more favorable in Yellowstone. While this national park with stunning natural beauty and roaming bison is one of the country's most-visited, it also has the most campsites of any national park in the country.

Yellowstone is home to 11 campgrounds with more than 2,000 campsites. (For comparison, Yosemite National Park has around 1,500 campsites, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park has 1,000.) About half of Yellowstone's campgrounds are operated by the park system, including Indian Creek, Lewis Lake, Pebble Creek, Slough Creek, Mammoth, and Tower Fall. In these locations, conditions are fairly rustic, with pit toilets and no showers. Primitive sites on these campgrounds start at $20 per night.

The park's other five campgrounds, privately managed by Yellowstone National Park Lodges, offer more amenities. Bridge Bay, Canyon, Grant Village, Madison, and Fishing Bridge RV Park all have accessible sites and flush toilets, and several have showers. Nightly fees start at $38 plus tax.