Scotland's Prettiest Villages Have Picture-Perfect Streets And Vibrant Culture
For a small country, Scotland is not afraid to go big. Tourists naturally gravitate to certain spots, like the history-steeped capital of Edinburgh. A UNESCO City of Literature, it has castles and museums to consume visitors' days and the liveliest nightlife scene among U.K. cities, according to analysis by Uber. There's also Glasgow, a UNESCO City of Music teeming with festivals, concerts, and art trails and murals. And then there is the land itself, which boasts dramatic coastlines with vistas of the North Sea in the east and the Atlantic in the west, more than 30,000 lochs, and expansive national scenic areas and national parks that can occupy someone for days.
For all its grand elements, Scotland's best features also come in small packages. Dotted along lochs, nestled in Highland glens, and fronting coastlines are villages where picture-perfect cobblestone streets wind past cottages, paved squares, and the ubiquitous pub. But the appeal of these villages isn't limited to aesthetic value. Beneath their photogenic surface run undercurrents of vibrant culture, from historic abbey ruins and festivals to art displayed in harbor-front galleries.
We scoured tourism boards, travel guides, and various Reddit discussions to pinpoint the most picturesque villages from different regions across Scotland, and verified them so you wouldn't have to. All that's left to do is to get your camera ready, because these spots, quaint as they are, are bound to leave a big impression.
Stromness, Orkney
"A place shaped by the sea" is how Orkney.com describes Stromness — a historic harbor town straddling the Mainland's southwestern coast. It has a rich maritime history as a refuge of ships from storms and a provisioning port for fur trade. Stromness' flagstone-clad street — a single road from shore to hillside — still carries its seafaring soul. The street today is dotted with quaint independent stores, arts and crafts galleries, produce shops, and pubs. It also turns into a playing field for a tree trunk tug of war during Christmas Eve, one of the town's beloved festivities.
Crail, Fife
Crail is a postcard coastal fishing village situated between Edinburgh and Dundee. From afar, its multicolored buildings and photogenic harbor offer the promise of a picturesque town, and it delivers on all accounts. The old streets, trod on by traders, travelers, and artists for centuries, are anchored by Marketgate, a tree-lined market street that thrived during medieval times. Crail's laid-back atmosphere comes alive in the summer when the arts and music Crail Festival kicks off. Meanwhile, family-run creative studio Crail Pottery operates all year round.
Kelso, Scottish Borders
Seemingly destined to show up on Instagram feeds, Kelso is a quaint market town in the Scottish Borders. It has received enough hashtags to be named one of Scotland's most scenic winter destinations, per House of Bruar. Visitors gravitate toward the 18th-century cobblestone square, the site of a monthly farmer's market. It's also a sightseeing starting point that branches out into the town's low-slung buildings and beyond. Among the town's greatest hits are the stately Floors Castle and the ruins of 12th-century Kelso Abbey. Kelso's cultural calendar includes the annual Border Union Show and the Family Raceday at the Kelso Racecourse.
Kirkcudbright, Dumfries & Galloway
Kirkcudbright, a wildly charming river town lined with pastel homes, is known as Scotland's "Artists' Town." The place isn't afraid to live up to its reputation, what with its numerous art galleries, its jazz festival, and arts and crafts trails. Kirkcudbright also boasts the Broughton House, which was the home and studio of artist E.A. Hornel and is now a National Trust for Scoland gallery. Dialing down to a leisurely walk down cobblestone streets and narrow wynds reveals a packed itinerary: a 16th-century castle ruin, a 19th-century prison and court house, and a harbor overlooking the River Dee.
Ullapool, The Highlands
Founded in 1788 as a herring port, the Highlands' Ullapool channels small village vibes flawlessly. Fronted by Loch Broom and backed by the An Teallach mountain ridge, Ullapool unspools a handsome high street lined with a neat row of buildings with white-washed Georgian facades. But don't mistake Ullapool for a sleepy spot. The village bustles with independent bookshops, artisanal coffee shops, and the notable eatery The Seafood Shack, which landed on The Guardian's shortlist of Scotland's best seafood spots. Come in October for the Ullapool Guitar Festival, or check out the year-round events at the The Ceilidh Place.
Tobermory, Isle of Mull
Located on the Isle of Mull — Scotland's most underrated island paradise with cliffs, beaches, and mountains — is Tobermory. This 18th-century fishing village is known for its color-splashed harborfront and a cultural life as vibrant as its colorful streetscape. Drop by An Tobar and Mull Theatre, a venue for visual arts, music, and creative learning. Stroll along its scenic harbor, or take a whisky tour at the renowned Tobermory Distillery. Mull's cultural calendar is peppered with sporting events, music festivals, and literary gatherings.
Ballater, Aberdeenshire
Ballater has nods to royalty. Its proximity to Balmoral Castle, the Royal Family's summer residence, ensures that. However, the quaint Victorian architecture and paved streets stand on their own laurels entirely. Village strolls reveal shops displaying "By Appointment" warrant signs, which are prestigious endorsements granted by the Royal Family to trusted establishments. Cultural highlights include the storied Ballater Highland Games — held every August since 1864 — and the cheeky Ballater Duck Festival, which sees giant inflatable ducks racing down the River Dee to the delight of kids and adults.