Between Salt Lake City And Provo Is Utah's Fast-Growing City With A Walkable Downtown And Outdoor Adventure

According to U-Haul's 2025 growth index, nature lovers have been moving to Utah in droves (via KUTV). They probably relocate to the Beehive State for all the gorgeous mountain views and endless outdoor recreation. Folks have definitely been flocking to American Fork. This should come as no surprise, considering the northern Utah community is a gateway to all kinds of wilderness adventures — not to mention, it has a pretty great quality of living, per the city's website.

American Fork ranked pretty high on World Population Review's 2026 list of the fastest-growing cities in the entire country, coming in at No. 88 out of 616. According to the report, the city's 2026 population came in just shy of 43,000, up from about 33,600 in 2020. Situated in between Salt Lake City and Provo, the town was founded by a group of Mormon pioneers back in the mid-1800s. The settlement, which was established along the northern bank of Utah Lake, was named after the American Fork River that winds through the area.

With little to no traffic, American Fork is only about a 35-minute drive from the Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). Despite all the people moving in, the city's still a much quieter alternative to some of the state's popular ski resort towns. The community sits right at the base of the Wasatch Range, an absolute haven for backcountry skiing, and is full of small-town charm, with a walkable downtown district lined with historic buildings from the town's early days.