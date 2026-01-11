Utah's Recently Re-Opened Beach Is Now A Sunny, Sandy Paradise Full Of Aquatic Adventures
American Fork, Utah, is known for its pretty Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple, the stunning American Fork Canyon, and Utah Lake. However, the area around the American Fork Boat Harbor was once pretty run-down and wasn't a place you'd choose to go to relax on your summer vacation. However, after years of renovations that cost a whopping $3.9 million, it's open to the public as of summer 2025 and perfect for a day of sand and sun. Near the north of the shimmering Utah Lake, there is now a beach where you can do some sunbathing, swimming, boating, and relaxing. The best part of the renovations and upgrades is that enjoying them is free if you walk or bike in. You can do some fishing while you're there, with a $10 fee for a daily launch, or pay a $5 drive-in fee to use the facilities. If you're considering a day trip to Lake Utah for some aquatic adventures, American Fork is a great place to do it.
The closest airport to American Fork is Salt Lake City International Airport, ranked one of the best in the United States by AirHelp in 2025. It's a good idea to have a car here, which will also allow you to explore the surrounding areas. This airport is only around 36 miles away from American Fork, so you can do a day trip from Salt Lake City, home to Gilgal Sculpture Garden, a must-see quirky outdoor art space.
The new American Fork Boat Harbor and its beach
The new American Fork Boat Harbor and its beach are perfect for a summer outing. If you want to get out on the water, you can rent all sorts of watercraft, including inflatable kayaks and paddle boards at Mort's Rentals, right in American Fork. One note of caution: Local law enforcement told KSL.com that, despite the relatively shallow water in Lake Utah (the average depth is 9 feet, with a maximum of 14 feet), you should always use a life jacket when boating due to frequent fatalities. The docks have been updated as well. Fishing is great on Lake Utah, and in the summer, there's a challenge called The Great Carp Hunt where teams compete to get the most carp (which have overpopulated the lake) for cash prizes.
If you've been dying for a beach day, you're going to love this: 800 tons of soft sand were brought in to create the perfect shoreline. There is also plenty of shade for the hotter days and new bathrooms. In addition, you'll find a welcome booth, a new playground for the kids, benches, new trash cans, a sitting wall, and cornhole. You'll also have access to a 12-foot-wide trail. Even the parking lot has been revamped. Additionally, you'll find fire pits for some grilling if you're planning on staying for the day — you can hit the Macey's grocery store in town for your picnic supplies. Finally, American Fork is only around 14 miles from the walkable college city of Provo, Utah, which is definitely worth a visit.