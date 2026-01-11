Utah's Recently Re-Opened Beach Is Now A Sunny, Sandy Paradise Full Of Aquatic Adventures

American Fork, Utah, is known for its pretty Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple, the stunning American Fork Canyon, and Utah Lake. However, the area around the American Fork Boat Harbor was once pretty run-down and wasn't a place you'd choose to go to relax on your summer vacation. However, after years of renovations that cost a whopping $3.9 million, it's open to the public as of summer 2025 and perfect for a day of sand and sun. Near the north of the shimmering Utah Lake, there is now a beach where you can do some sunbathing, swimming, boating, and relaxing. The best part of the renovations and upgrades is that enjoying them is free if you walk or bike in. You can do some fishing while you're there, with a $10 fee for a daily launch, or pay a $5 drive-in fee to use the facilities. If you're considering a day trip to Lake Utah for some aquatic adventures, American Fork is a great place to do it.

The closest airport to American Fork is Salt Lake City International Airport, ranked one of the best in the United States by AirHelp in 2025. It's a good idea to have a car here, which will also allow you to explore the surrounding areas. This airport is only around 36 miles away from American Fork, so you can do a day trip from Salt Lake City, home to Gilgal Sculpture Garden, a must-see quirky outdoor art space.