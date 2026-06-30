Rangers Patrol Even More Of Yellowstone National Park Than You Think

The dramatic landscapes of the national parks in the U.S. are sights to behold, and the millions of visitors that flock to them each year are telling signs of just how rich the country's natural heritage is. According to National Park Service data, Yellowstone National Park — the third most popular National Park in the U.S. — welcomed nearly 4.8 million visitors in 2025. And why wouldn't it? With geysers, waterfalls, forests, lakes, and hot springs unfurling within its 2.2 million acres, Yellowstone is a place that demands to be seen at least once — even if, according to the NPS, those millions of visitors only get to explore less than 1% of the park's total area.

The task of safeguarding the vast, rarely-ventured-into remainder falls on the Yellowstone backcountry patrol rangers. Beyond the Yellowstone most visitors know lies sweeping stretches of backcountry that are divided into seven ranger districts, guarded year-round by 392 full-time rangers, a number that climbs to around 750 in the summer, per the NPS.

With expansive ground to cover across their multi-day shifts, rangers patrol their districts by whatever means the terrain calls for — on foot or horseback, by kayak or boat, or on skis and snowshoes when winter rolls around. Backcountry Ranger Dooley, for one, covers his stretch of the 1,000 miles of Yellowstone trails on horseback with his horse Roo — a partnership that has "really perfected our good cop, bad cop routine," he tells the NPS.