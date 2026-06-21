10 Most-Visited National Parks In The US, Ranked From Best To Worst

Back in 1850, there were 150 glaciers in Glacier National Park. That year saw the end of the Little Ice Age, which had begun some 550 years prior. Today, just 25 of these ice masses remain — and scientists expect them to disappear completely sometime in the next few decades. They reached their peak in terms of size during that mini-glacial period, but they were originally formed some 7,000 years ago. Back then, they started sculpting the U-shaped valleys that define the park's landscape today.

Despite the diminished numbers, the park still has a beauty so unmatched that it's known as the "Crown of the Continent." There are around 700 miles of hiking trails across 1 million acres in this wilderness available for you to enjoy that beauty. Among them is the Grinnell Glacier hike. It's 11 miles of pine forest and wildflower meadows that take you by tumbling waterfalls to one of the park's most famous glaciers. Another rewarding trail is the Iceberg Lake Trail. This one takes you through 9.7 miles of gorgeous scenery to a lake so cold it still holds floating icebergs well into summer.

However, if you'd prefer to stay in your car, Glacier is home to a drive that will make you pull over every five minutes. Going-to-the-Sun Road is 50 miles of mountain highway that crosses the Continental Divide. Glaciers hang overhead, waterfalls cascade down, and mountain goats cling to the cliffsides. They are one of 71 mammal species in the park, with Glacier also home to one of the largest remaining grizzly bear populations in the country. All of this helped to attract over 3.1 million visitors in 2025. Most visitors come between May and September, so travel outside that period if you prefer smaller crowds.