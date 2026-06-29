Hotel Employees Aren't Replacing Pillows As Often As You'd Think

We're trusting hotels with a lot when we turn in for the night. Sleeping in a hotel bed means taking it on good faith that the linens have been laundered, the pillows fluffed, and all threat of bedbugs done away with, and you'd think that a hotel would take all possible measures to make sure that trust was earned. What better way to earn bad reviews than by using inadequately clean or comfortable bedding? And it's hard to imagine a more critical element of a clean and well-kept bed than the pillows.

When you have a lot of people cycling through the same room, bedding gets worn out quickly, and it's industry standard to replace it regularly enough to keep it fresh and clean. This is especially true of pillows, which quickly lose firmness and texture or start to yellow when they're used for too long. So you might imagine that hotel pillows would be constantly replaced. This is not quite the case.

Conventional advice tells you that average at-home pillow should be replaced every year or two. That means hotel pillows, which can see hundreds of guests, should be replaced constantly, right? Well, not quite. Hotel linen provider The Linen Factory suggests replacing them every 6-12 months for budget and midrange hotels to account for high turnover, or whenever pillows start to display key signs of wear like lumpiness and yellowing.