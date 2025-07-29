The Unsettling Truth Behind The Cleanliness Of Hotel Room Comforters

Cleanliness is most certainly a virtue when it comes to hotel rooms. This is even more so after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the majority of travelers considering a hotel's cleanliness their top priority, according to an American Hotel & Lodging Association study (via Hotelier). This is why travelers are so curious about the nastiest items in any hotel room. It can often be surprising which items and areas you should inspect the most or why you may want to avoid using the drinking glasses in your hotel room. Well, now hotel room comforters have come under the microscope and been found wanting, because the truth of the matter is they may not be as clean as you think.

In hotels, comforters don't always get the same cleaning treatment as pillowcases and sheets. While the latter are typically washed between stays, comforters can often be washed less frequently — sometimes as little as once a month. However, the washing frequency often depends on the type of hotel.

Unsurprisingly, luxury hotels with higher price tags usually wash comforters between each guest or at least every few days. But as you move further down the price range, the commitment to comforter cleanliness begins to depreciate. Mid-range hotels tend to wash them after a few bookings or around once a week. Budget hotels are even worse, as they can go as long as one month between cleaning cycles. Sometimes it might take a comforter getting stained before it goes into the washing machine. However, hotels don't always use comforters, with some opting for duvets with covers instead. These covers are easier to wash, which usually increases the frequency of cleanings. "We have duvets that are washed with all the bed linen after each guest checks out," a rep for Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Galleria wrote on Tripadvisor.