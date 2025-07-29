The Unsettling Truth Behind The Cleanliness Of Hotel Room Comforters
Cleanliness is most certainly a virtue when it comes to hotel rooms. This is even more so after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the majority of travelers considering a hotel's cleanliness their top priority, according to an American Hotel & Lodging Association study (via Hotelier). This is why travelers are so curious about the nastiest items in any hotel room. It can often be surprising which items and areas you should inspect the most or why you may want to avoid using the drinking glasses in your hotel room. Well, now hotel room comforters have come under the microscope and been found wanting, because the truth of the matter is they may not be as clean as you think.
In hotels, comforters don't always get the same cleaning treatment as pillowcases and sheets. While the latter are typically washed between stays, comforters can often be washed less frequently — sometimes as little as once a month. However, the washing frequency often depends on the type of hotel.
Unsurprisingly, luxury hotels with higher price tags usually wash comforters between each guest or at least every few days. But as you move further down the price range, the commitment to comforter cleanliness begins to depreciate. Mid-range hotels tend to wash them after a few bookings or around once a week. Budget hotels are even worse, as they can go as long as one month between cleaning cycles. Sometimes it might take a comforter getting stained before it goes into the washing machine. However, hotels don't always use comforters, with some opting for duvets with covers instead. These covers are easier to wash, which usually increases the frequency of cleanings. "We have duvets that are washed with all the bed linen after each guest checks out," a rep for Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Galleria wrote on Tripadvisor.
How to ensure your hotel comforter is clean
Understandably, you don't want to end up in a situation where you're paying for a hotel room and not feeling clean or comfortable. Fortunately, there are numerous ways to vet a hotel's cleanliness before you even book. Reading online reviews can help, as guests often comment on cleanliness. Hotels that get bad feedback on the cleanliness of their bathrooms, bedrooms, and dining areas tend to see the biggest depreciations in their overall guest ratings, so it might be worth avoiding poorly rated hotels and resorts if you prioritize having clean bedding.
Another way to check is by asking the hotel or resort about their cleaning operations directly. The hotel should respond honestly, especially if you're inquiring on the phone or via a public online forum, such as Tripadvisor. The latter may also allow previous guests to add their two cents and give you greater peace of mind. If you arrive at the hotel and still feel like the comforter or any part of the bedding isn't clean, you can also ask for a fresh set. Some hotel chains, such as Hampton Inn, have been known to leave notes for guests to assure them that the bedding is clean.
Speaking of notes, flight attendants have reportedly started leaving notes under comforters for the next guests if they feel a hotel's bed linens aren't clean. They know how to tell if a hotel isn't cleaning the bedding and want to warn people who might not notice. Some flight attendants have abandoned hotel bedding completely and now bring sheets and pillow covers wherever they go. This isn't a bad option if you're traveling a lot and staying in budget hotels or motels. But know that it's not just hotels you need to worry about: This tool shows how clean or disgusting your cruise ship really is.