10 Secret Spots In Lake Tahoe That Most Tourists Miss

When you daydream about the perfect alpine retreat, odds are, it looks a lot like Tahoe. Those clear, turquoise-tinted waters, thick pine tree forests, and nearly 300 days of sunshine each year are the stuff of postcards. What isn't, though, are the crowds. Lake Tahoe may be as famous for its pristine scenery as it is for its high visitor numbers, especially in the summer and winter months when the lake's most popular beaches, hiking trails, and ski slopes fill up over long weekends and holiday breaks. But there are ways to avoid this. Among them, one of the most rewarding just might be to seek out the lesser-known spots that other tourists miss.

Much of Tahoe's visitation converges on a few key spots, like the bustling commercial center of the lakefront's south shore or the viewpoints surrounding Emerald Bay. Slow-moving traffic and impossible parking no doubt exacerbate the feeling of cramped quarters, causing some travelers to reconsider Tahoe in favor of less-crowded lake destinations in the Sierra Nevada.

What you might not realize is that Tahoe is truly massive. Spanning two states, 72 miles of shoreline, 12 towns with distinct vibes, and hundreds of miles of trails, there's no shortage of secret spots and less-crowded attractions to choose from. We've paired advice from travel websites, local tour operators, social media, blogs, reviews, and my own experience exploring all corners of Tahoe as a longtime California resident and road trip lover to pull together this list of 10 lesser-known but incredibly rewarding spots.