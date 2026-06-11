Goodbye Busy Waterparks, This Nature-Filled Alternative Is Taking Over Vacations

For most millennials and Gen Xers, the water park conjures nostalgia and warm childhood memories. But the days of fighting for a lounge chair next to the lazy river, or rushing to finish your ice cream before it drips onto bare feet on a hot summer afternoon, may soon be behind us. Today's travelers are ditching artificial pools in search of something a bit less chlorinated and a bit more scenic: adventure parks.

If you haven't heard, adventure parks combine high-energy activities and thrills with stunning natural surroundings designed to get your adrenaline pumping. And according to Visa Business and Economic Insights Global Travel data, which monitors travel trends and spending behaviors, "adventure parks are having a moment." In fact, per Visa, travelers are spending up to 18% more on adventure parks both domestically and abroad, as travel priorities shift toward unique experiences and memories, and lower environmental impacts.

Not sure if adventure travel is on your bingo card? Understandable. But one of the best things about adventure parks is that they offer something for every skill level, age group, and risk tolerance. So, even the least adventurous among us can chase micro-thrills and that sweet sense of accomplishment that comes with conquering our fears. Better yet, these parks offer safe and easy access to some of the planet's most epic environments — think mountains, forests, cliffsides, and scenic overlooks — for the ultimate digital detox. Here are some of the best we've come across.