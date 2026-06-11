Goodbye Busy Waterparks, This Nature-Filled Alternative Is Taking Over Vacations
For most millennials and Gen Xers, the water park conjures nostalgia and warm childhood memories. But the days of fighting for a lounge chair next to the lazy river, or rushing to finish your ice cream before it drips onto bare feet on a hot summer afternoon, may soon be behind us. Today's travelers are ditching artificial pools in search of something a bit less chlorinated and a bit more scenic: adventure parks.
If you haven't heard, adventure parks combine high-energy activities and thrills with stunning natural surroundings designed to get your adrenaline pumping. And according to Visa Business and Economic Insights Global Travel data, which monitors travel trends and spending behaviors, "adventure parks are having a moment." In fact, per Visa, travelers are spending up to 18% more on adventure parks both domestically and abroad, as travel priorities shift toward unique experiences and memories, and lower environmental impacts.
Not sure if adventure travel is on your bingo card? Understandable. But one of the best things about adventure parks is that they offer something for every skill level, age group, and risk tolerance. So, even the least adventurous among us can chase micro-thrills and that sweet sense of accomplishment that comes with conquering our fears. Better yet, these parks offer safe and easy access to some of the planet's most epic environments — think mountains, forests, cliffsides, and scenic overlooks — for the ultimate digital detox. Here are some of the best we've come across.
Where to find the best adventure parks in the U.S.
Adventure parks are a relative newcomer to the scene in the U.S., but the market is growing rapidly. A decade ago, Outside Magazine estimated there were already between 200 and 450 aerial adventure parks across the country, and it's likely that number has continued to climb as post-pandemic wellness tourism trends point to travelers increasingly looking to put their vacation money towards nature escapes and nervous system resets. In 2026, as the costs of fuel and well, just about everything else, continue to fluctuate, this becomes especially important, as travelers look for shorter, cost-effective, close-to-home ways to unplug. Adventure parks seem to be the perfectly positioned solution for time-crunched travelers looking for that fleeting sense of freedom.
New York is home to the first public adventure park in the country, Adirondack Extreme, which opened its doors in 2007 and rocks an impressive 4.9 stars on Google Reviews. North Carolina deserves its flowers as the birthplace of zip line tourism in the U.S., with some pretty popular parks on offer across the state, like ZipQuest Waterfall and Treetop Adventure in Fayetteville or Highlands Aerial Park in Scaly Mountain. The latter is a nominee on the 2026 USA Today 10 Best list for best aerial adventure parks in the country, which includes highly regarded recommendations across Maryland, West Virginia, California, Washington, Florida, Illinois, Oregon, and more. Roanoke in Virginia's Blue Ridge Parkway combines easy access to obstacle courses and "Tarzan swings" at an aerial park named Treetop Quest with softer thrills, like craft brews, local art, and mountain trails. For sunshine seekers, Treetop Trekking Miami is a popular family-friendly choice in Florida, and Climb Works Ka'ena Farms traverses Oahu's Ko'olau Mountains in Hawai'i, with ocean views and the opportunity to sample fresh local produce from the farm along the way.
What to expect and how to prepare for your adventure park visit
Aerial adventure parks and zipline attractions often share similar characteristics, but are not always the same. The latter usually focuses on the zipline as the main (and perhaps only) activity, whereas adventure parks offer more challenge and variety, such as ziplines, obstacle courses, via ferrata (fixed climbing routes with metal rungs attached to rock faces), swings, hanging bridges, and other personal quests for all abilities. Physical exertion should be expected, and you should be in reasonably good health to participate, but no previous aerial adventure experience is required. If any of this sounds too daunting, don't worry — some of the most thrilling ziplines in the world offer exceptional views without making you work for them.
When visiting an adventure park, you'll usually find fixed routes or courses based on different ages and abilities. Other parks will allow visitors to explore the park on their own, with the freedom to choose your own challenges once you complete the required safety briefings and orientation. Regardless, protective gear will be provided, and some parks will even have easy bail-out opportunities if you change your mind and decide that today actually isn't the day you plan to conquer your fear of heights.
It's highly likely you'll find an aerial adventure park within a short drive or flight anywhere in the U.S. (simply search "aerial parks," "aerial adventure parks," or "zipline parks near me"). One of the big draws of adventure parks is that they feel distinctly less crowded than traditional theme parks or water parks, and they often accomplish this with limited daily capacities and staggered start times, so we suggest booking your visit ahead of time. No matter where your adventure-fueled trip takes you, be sure to dress appropriately for the climate and the physical activities involved. Closed-toe shoes, active layers, sunscreen, and a reusable water bottle are a good starting point for a day of thrill seeking.