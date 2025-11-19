Forget Lake Tahoe: These 5 California Lakes Are Scenic And Less Crowded Destinations

California's Lake Tahoe has the crystal-clear water, alpine views, and recreation-filled beaches that many travelers dream of — and about 15 million fulfill that dream and visit the lake each year, according to the California Tahoe Conservancy. The perfect mix of natural beauty and water-based adventure gets somewhat tainted when you add those chaotic crowds into the mix. If you'd rather not scramble to find a spot to lay down a towel among throngs of tourists, there are, luckily, plenty of other lakes dotted throughout the Sierra Nevada mountains that come with equally stunning views and fewer crowds. That means quieter beaches, easier parking, and shorter lines for rentals and boat launches.

To compile this list, we stuck to lakes in the Sierra Nevada mountain range region so that the views (think: pine forests and jagged peaks) are relatively similar to the landscapes Lake Tahoe is known for. We looked at the lakes' popularity and weighed it against reviews to select higher-quality destinations that aren't overrun. These lakes also provide opportunities for hiking, swimming, paddling, and more — activities that visitors might expect from a Lake Tahoe getaway, made all the more authentic and relaxing when divorced from the highly commercialized shores of the more famous lake.