This Lesser-Known Asian Island Escape Is A Tropical Gem With Gorgeous Beaches And Astonishingly Blue Seas
The world is full of beautiful beaches, but not many can boast waters so brilliantly blue that a color is named after them. For that, you'll have to venture to the Kerama Islands in far-southern Japan, where the island of Zamami features sugary-soft beaches offset by waters the locals call "Kerama blue." Located in subtropical Okinawa Prefecture, the domestically popular "Hawaii of Japan" is often overlooked by foreign tourists. It's a spot you won't hear about often or find on many itineraries, but it's every bit as worthy a destination as any of Japan's better-known tourist hubs.
Zamami is the second-largest of the three main Kerama Islands, all of which are connected to each other and to the main island of Okinawa by ferry, known for their stunningly blue waters teeming with sea life. An easy ferry ride from Okinawa's largest city, Naha (which is an easy flight from Tokyo), it marries relative ease of access with the serenity and natural beauty of a truly remote escape. Nowhere is that more evident than in its crown jewels, the equally picture-perfect Ama and Furuzamami beaches.
Furuzamami Beach is the island's most popular, and with white sand, a backdrop of lush hills, and clear, brilliantly turquoise water, it's easy to see why it was awarded two stars from the "Michelin Green Guide Japan." A popular place to snorkel with coral reefs and abundant wildlife just offshore, it's also well-equipped with facilities, including options for renting snorkeling gear or booking a tour. Changing facilities and food options are also available, which isn't the case at its similarly lovely sister beach. Ama Beach isn't as blessed with offshore snorkeling and draws fewer visitors, hence the decrease in amenities, but this keeps it quiet and calm — great for visitors looking to appreciate the scenery in peace.
Wildlife and sea views make Zamami Island a must-see for nature lovers
With beaches as stunning as Ama and Furuzamami, Zamami Island could easily be nothing but a beach destination, but that's far from the truth. Case in point: the island's seasonal visitors. While foreign tourists forgo Okinawa for iconic Japanese cities like Tokyo (which was named the best overall destination for 2025), locals enjoy the natural splendors of the Kerama Islands. Every winter, migrating humpback whales find themselves in the waters around Zamami Island to give birth, and whale watching is big business from December through April. Tours depart from Zamami Port, and lucky visitors might spot whales with their calves.
Some wildlife is harder to spot from the surface, so visitors often prioritize snorkeling and diving. Calm, clear, and shallow tropical waters mean that snorkeling through a coral reef is often possible right off of the shore (especially at Furuzamami Beach), and the island's many snorkel shops and tour operators will take you to spots that aren't as easy to access from land. Zamami is also a diver's playground, with 40 dive shops on one tiny island, per Zamami Tourist Info. While only a few of these shops offer English support, it's worth seeking one out for the chance to see manta rays, sea turtles, and 250 species of coral around the Kerama Islands.
And if you get sick of the beach, the tropical paradise doesn't end there: Its hills are heavily forested, and hiking on the island means jungle vibes and unbeatable views. For an aerial view of the Kerama blue sea, the hike from Zamami Village to the Takatsukiyama Observatory takes hikers through roughly 2 miles of lush forest, culminating in a million-dollar photo opportunity as you gaze down at Furuzamami Beach from above. Takatsukiyama and several other observation decks across the island, best accessed by car, are also superb places to watch Zamami Island's famously beautiful sunsets.
Getting to Zamami and what to know before you go
If you've made it down to Okinawa's white, sandy beaches, you've already done most of the legwork. Getting to Zamami Island from there is as simple as a 50-minute ferry ride from Naha, where most visitors flying to Okinawa will arrive. On the island, hotels at various price points and minshuku (traditional Japanese bed and breakfasts) are available, as well as campsites. These options, along with most other amenities on the island, are clustered in Zamami Village, where buses run to both Ama Beach and Furuzumami Beach.
That said, a trip here need not be lengthy. Depending on your level of interest, Zamami Island is an easy day trip, with many guided day tours available from Naha, but extend your trip to a multi-day stay to slow down and experience more of the island's abundant tropical scenery. For wider explorations, rental cars are available, but they're not essential for reaching the island's main beaches on a shorter stay.
Timing is key when you're visiting an island where so much of the fun is outdoorsy. Though Zamami is a subtropical island, the surrounding ocean gets cold enough between December and March that swimming probably won't be enjoyable, and weather-related flight and ferry cancellations are always a risk during the typhoon season from July to September. The best time for outdoor excursions is between January and April, while visiting during May and June (when the rainy season begins) can mean less frequent storms but high temperatures and humidity. Whenever you visit, it is advised to be prepared for your tropical storm season travels.