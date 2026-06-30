This Lesser-Known Asian Island Escape Is A Tropical Gem With Gorgeous Beaches And Astonishingly Blue Seas

The world is full of beautiful beaches, but not many can boast waters so brilliantly blue that a color is named after them. For that, you'll have to venture to the Kerama Islands in far-southern Japan, where the island of Zamami features sugary-soft beaches offset by waters the locals call "Kerama blue." Located in subtropical Okinawa Prefecture, the domestically popular "Hawaii of Japan" is often overlooked by foreign tourists. It's a spot you won't hear about often or find on many itineraries, but it's every bit as worthy a destination as any of Japan's better-known tourist hubs.

Zamami is the second-largest of the three main Kerama Islands, all of which are connected to each other and to the main island of Okinawa by ferry, known for their stunningly blue waters teeming with sea life. An easy ferry ride from Okinawa's largest city, Naha (which is an easy flight from Tokyo), it marries relative ease of access with the serenity and natural beauty of a truly remote escape. Nowhere is that more evident than in its crown jewels, the equally picture-perfect Ama and Furuzamami beaches.

Furuzamami Beach is the island's most popular, and with white sand, a backdrop of lush hills, and clear, brilliantly turquoise water, it's easy to see why it was awarded two stars from the "Michelin Green Guide Japan." A popular place to snorkel with coral reefs and abundant wildlife just offshore, it's also well-equipped with facilities, including options for renting snorkeling gear or booking a tour. Changing facilities and food options are also available, which isn't the case at its similarly lovely sister beach. Ama Beach isn't as blessed with offshore snorkeling and draws fewer visitors, hence the decrease in amenities, but this keeps it quiet and calm — great for visitors looking to appreciate the scenery in peace.