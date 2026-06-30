There's Another, Stunning Side Of Cincinnati Many Ohio Visitors Never Experience With Butterflies And Gardens

Most travelers know Cincinnati for its chili parlors and the highly regarded Cincinnati Zoo. Though both of those mainstays make a solid case for a weekend trip to the Queen City, there are other, lesser-known gems right within downtown that can appeal to the traveler who wants to stray from the usual tourist circuit. A patch of this more understated side is the Krohn Conservatory.

The giant Art Deco greenhouse dates back to 1933, according to the official Cincinnati region tourism site, and features more than 3,500 plant species from around the world. Meandering paths weave from tropical rainforest to rocky desert outcrops with cacti. In spring and summer, the conservatory also hosts a butterfly show.

In the list of activities to do in Cincinnati, Krohn Conservatory may not have come up on your radar before. On Tripadvisor's list of the top attractions in the city, Krohn Conservatory trails behind the more famed sites of the Cincinnati Zoo and the Great American Ball Park — with much fewer reviews than both. Still, the conservatory's comments are very positive across both Tripadvisor and Google Reviews. Visitors repeatedly mention how peaceful the garden feels, with its illuminating glass architecture, indoor waterfall, and billows of plants that make you feel worlds away from the city. Nevertheless, Krohn Conservatory is hardly an out-of-the-way destination. It's less than a 10-minute drive from Downtown Cincinnati in Eden Park, next to the bohemian neighborhood of Mount Adams, perched above the city.