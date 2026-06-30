There's Another, Stunning Side Of Cincinnati Many Ohio Visitors Never Experience With Butterflies And Gardens
Most travelers know Cincinnati for its chili parlors and the highly regarded Cincinnati Zoo. Though both of those mainstays make a solid case for a weekend trip to the Queen City, there are other, lesser-known gems right within downtown that can appeal to the traveler who wants to stray from the usual tourist circuit. A patch of this more understated side is the Krohn Conservatory.
The giant Art Deco greenhouse dates back to 1933, according to the official Cincinnati region tourism site, and features more than 3,500 plant species from around the world. Meandering paths weave from tropical rainforest to rocky desert outcrops with cacti. In spring and summer, the conservatory also hosts a butterfly show.
In the list of activities to do in Cincinnati, Krohn Conservatory may not have come up on your radar before. On Tripadvisor's list of the top attractions in the city, Krohn Conservatory trails behind the more famed sites of the Cincinnati Zoo and the Great American Ball Park — with much fewer reviews than both. Still, the conservatory's comments are very positive across both Tripadvisor and Google Reviews. Visitors repeatedly mention how peaceful the garden feels, with its illuminating glass architecture, indoor waterfall, and billows of plants that make you feel worlds away from the city. Nevertheless, Krohn Conservatory is hardly an out-of-the-way destination. It's less than a 10-minute drive from Downtown Cincinnati in Eden Park, next to the bohemian neighborhood of Mount Adams, perched above the city.
Inside Krohn Conservatory's garden-filled greenhouse
The main path of Krohn Conservatory winds through a large greenhouse with a soaring ceiling, commencing at the Palm House. The garden here simulates a tropical rainforest, with exotic palms and rubber trees. The path leads to a 25-foot waterfall, with a cave set behind it that you can walk through. A vastly different array of plants occupies the Desert House — namely, cacti and succulents that thrive in warm, dry climates. Flower lovers, meanwhile, will want to linger in the Orchid House. Numerous unique orchid species rotate through this collection, some of which were seized during attempts at illegal importation, according to a video on YouTube from Cincinnati Parks. Three other greenhouse rooms include the Fern House, Bonsai Gallery, and a seasonal floral showroom.
From May through August, Krohn Conservatory has a butterfly show called Destination Monarch. During the show, live butterflies fill a greenhouse room at the conservatory, fluttering freely around a canopy of plants. Over 100 different species are part of the show, according to Ohio Traveler. The show's theme, however, centers on the monarch butterfly, tracing its winter migration journey with informational signage. You have to book a ticketed time slot in advance online for the butterfly show, available in 45-minute sessions. Otherwise, the conservatory is open daily with general admission tickets available.
Krohn Conservatory is located within Eden Park, which offers an overlook and walking trails for some outdoor action. In fact, one of the best beginner-friendly marathon courses in America winds through the park. For another outdoor follow-up stop, Piatt Park is a picture-perfect spot for serene strolls in Downtown Cincinnati.