The Best Beginner Marathon Courses Across America That Are Flat, Easy, And Destination-Worthy, According To Research

More than 2,500 years ago, as legend has it, a soldier named Pheidippides ran approximately 25 miles from Marathon, Greece, to Athens. He announced victory against the Persian army — and subsequently died of exhaustion. That's the supposed origin of the marathon, a long-distance sport first integrated into the Olympics in the late 19th century. Fast-forward to today, and runners continue to compete in thousands of marathon races every single year.

For competitive athletes, ranking in the World Marathon Majors is top-of-mind. Others opt into the sport for more personal reasons; in fact, marathons have quite a few proven psychological benefits. Some people, however, simply use the sport as an excuse to visit new destinations, such as these five island marathons known for their picturesque views. There are hundreds of courses in the U.S. alone, some more difficult than others.

Although the length of a marathon today — 26.2 miles — is more or less set in stone, other factors such as elevation, altitude, and temperature can determine whether a marathon is beginner-friendly or only for the pros. We scoured Reddit, dissected interviews from the country's top runners, and cross-referenced articles from the likes of the Marathon Handbook and Runner's World to bring you the country's 11 best courses for beginners — especially those in destination-worthy cities.