Forget The Caribbean — Experience Thailand's Lesser-Known Gem With A Gorgeous Beach And Refreshing Waters
Donald Duck Bay, named for its iconic shaped boulders, is part of Thailand's premier marine national park, which boasts 11 islands and unmatched scuba diving. The haven was recently ranked 10th in The World's 50 Best Beaches 2026 rankings based on votes by travel experts. The eight categories considered included distinct landscapes, whether the waters are safe to swim in, what sets the beach apart from others, and the overall vibe.
Many choose the Caribbean for its pristine beaches and abundance of islands. But a trip to this Southeast Asian paradise in the Andaman Sea is worth the jetlag for its own stunning beaches. Similan Islands National Park features numerous islands, although some are restricted from visitors to protect wildlife. However, Donald Duck Bay features viewpoints, water activities, unique rocks shaped like Disney characters, and white-sanded beaches that rival the Caribbean. Plus, there's another reason the bay landed in the top ten. It was also ranked highly because of its eco-conscious policies and actions, like seasonal closures for wildlife protection. That way, it remains an idyllic destination for years to come.
The easiest way for visitors to reach here is to fly to Phuket International Airport. It's located about 50 miles south of Khao Lak, and is the main gateway to the islands. To get the most out of the area, you can easily travel by bus or a minivan that departs from the bus station or directly from the airport.
Relax on the soft sand and discover the protected beauty of Donald Duck Bay
The bay is located on the northern shore of island 8 of the archipelago, also known as Similan Island. To reach the bay from Khao Lak, you can hop on a boat tour, which may include island-hopping and water activities like snorkeling and scuba diving. For hardcore dive enthusiasts, you can book multi-day boat tours, where experienced guides will take you to the best diving spots. Even if you're not a seasoned diver, many overnight boats offer courses to get certified, so you can scuba dive like a professional. A visit to Donald Duck Bay also means you can swim in the crystal-clear water, admire the giant granite shoreline, snorkel near the bay, and sunbathe on the beach. If you are up for a trek, take the short but steep walk up to Sail Rock for panoramic views of the shoreline.
Plus, the beach also has strong conservation efforts put in place by the Thai authorities, like the national park rangers and the Royal Thai Navy. While many consider the wet season the best time to visit parts of Thailand, Donald Duck Bay isn't one of them. The Thai government closes Similan National Park during the monsoon season to protect the environment and do park maintenance. From May to October, the park is shut down, not just for safety reasons, but also to help the ecosystem recover.