Forget The Caribbean — Experience Thailand's Lesser-Known Gem With A Gorgeous Beach And Refreshing Waters

Donald Duck Bay, named for its iconic shaped boulders, is part of Thailand's premier marine national park, which boasts 11 islands and unmatched scuba diving. The haven was recently ranked 10th in The World's 50 Best Beaches 2026 rankings based on votes by travel experts. The eight categories considered included distinct landscapes, whether the waters are safe to swim in, what sets the beach apart from others, and the overall vibe.

Many choose the Caribbean for its pristine beaches and abundance of islands. But a trip to this Southeast Asian paradise in the Andaman Sea is worth the jetlag for its own stunning beaches. Similan Islands National Park features numerous islands, although some are restricted from visitors to protect wildlife. However, Donald Duck Bay features viewpoints, water activities, unique rocks shaped like Disney characters, and white-sanded beaches that rival the Caribbean. Plus, there's another reason the bay landed in the top ten. It was also ranked highly because of its eco-conscious policies and actions, like seasonal closures for wildlife protection. That way, it remains an idyllic destination for years to come.

The easiest way for visitors to reach here is to fly to Phuket International Airport. It's located about 50 miles south of Khao Lak, and is the main gateway to the islands. To get the most out of the area, you can easily travel by bus or a minivan that departs from the bus station or directly from the airport.