A Guide To Thailand's Wet Season: Why It Actually Might Be The Best Time To Visit
Rain drumming on corrugated rooftops, tuk-tuks hissing down wet streets, and palm trees whipping in a sudden gust against gray skies — Thailand in the wet season sure isn't Thailand in the dry season. However, it isn't quite the disaster travel agents would have you believe, either. Storms do come quickly, but they leave just as fast, trading dust and heat for the smell of rain-soaked earth and the sight of deep blue skies. It might not be the perpetual glossy postcard-perfect vision of the country you're seeking, but it is the reality of Southeast Asia, and for me, monsoon travel is a better experience.
You do need to adjust your expectations; the weather simply won't bend to your plans. What it will do is reward you with moments that no dry-season package can deliver, including empty stretches of sand, waterfalls in full flow, and sunsets refracting through storm clouds. You may have to seek sanctuary on the occasional afternoon, but you will re-emerge afterward into air so fresh and cool that it feels like a total reset.
The wet season occurs between May and October, and the truth is that travel in Thailand at this time isn't for everyone. The unpredictability can mess up plans, disrupt itineraries, or even leave you stranded on rare occasions. If you need certainty, stick to the high season. At that time, you'll barely see a drop from the consistent blue skies, and temperatures remain toasty and predictable. However, in the wet season, you'll experience a Thailand much less staged for tourism, with those empty beaches and dramatic landscapes awaiting those who are willing to embrace the uncertainty. There are plenty of other pros and cons, so here are some to help give you a better picture of wet-season travel in the Land of Smiles.
Pro: The weather is usually good
The downpours can be sudden and intense, and you may even get stuck in one. But they are usually short-lived, and they do help to noticeably cool things down. Then there is the fact that you can use that flash storm as an excuse to grab a cold beer or an iced coffee and watch nature's dramatic drenching from the dry interior of an open-front beach bar.
Still, you might be happy to know that not all areas in the country strictly follow the same seasonal cycles. For example, the popular Gulf Islands of Ko Samui, Ko Tao, and Ko Phangan experience a pleasant shoulder season during the official monsoon. The rains don't arrive there until October. While travelers sun it up on the beaches, the storms are supposed to be regular on the other side of that thin stretch of southern Thailand on the Andaman Coast. However, having been on that side for most of the rainy months in 2025, I can confirm I was rarely met with a downpour that inconvenienced me or wasn't welcome.
Many parts of Thailand can, in fact, experience weeks of uninterrupted sunshine during the monsoon. I've had plenty of blue skies in the Krabi area, and further south, I spent three weeks on Ko Lipe and barely felt a drop. As it was the "wet" season, I more or less had that tiny walkable paradise to myself. That said, you could be as equally unlucky as I have been lucky.
Con: The weather can still impact your plans
It would be irresponsible to say that all is rosy in the rainy season and you can just jump on a plane and wing it. In reality, despite your chances of good luck, you're also subject to bad luck — it could be pouring down as much as it could be blue skies. Flexibility is absolutely key. There's also the fact that in some areas, whole islands or marine parks close up for the season, including Tarutao National Marine Park. This is where Ko Lipe is, and while the island itself remains open year-round, the park closure meant I could not go island hopping during my three-week stay there, despite the glorious weather I was blessed with.
Activities like snorkeling, scuba diving, and kayaking might get canceled if the weather picks up, while back on the mainland, flooding can affect low-lying areas, including many places in Bangkok. Cities like Chiang Mai and the ancient capital of Ayutthaya are also highly susceptible, while other popular destinations, like Pattaya, can also experience floods, but they often drain away quickly. For me, the weather has never really put a dampener on my travel plans, but I have always been flexible. So, if you are one for rigid itineraries but want to give rainy-season travel a go, I recommend bending a little and creating a solid backup plan.
Pro: Nature is at its most vibrant
Thailand is known for its lush rainforests, stunning waterfalls, and winding rivers. During the wet season, these natural elements are untamed, including hidden gems like Erawan Waterfall near Kanchanaburi. This particular cascade is set in the jungle and drops down over seven tiers through inviting emerald pools. The falls are noisier at this time, and getting there can be slippy — even downright muddy if the weather has been poor. But your efforts are rewarded with a thriving landscape and those cooling pools where you can escape the heat and humidity and wash off the day's efforts.
Raging rivers mean it's prime time in Thailand for white-water rafting, too. Around Chiang Mai, they are at their fullest, with difficulty ranging from gentle flows to challenging class-4 rapids. Ensure you go with a reputable operator and check all the equipment is in good condition beforehand. If you're in the area at this time, you should also check out the region's rice terraces. Layered paddies are framed by dramatic mountains, blanketed with waves of rice plants, and filled with glistening water reflecting the sky. During the monsoon months, these can be all sorts of colors from purples and blues to oranges and reds. Ban Pa Pong Piang on the slopes of Doi Inthanon in Mae Chaem District is among the most famous spots, while the Mae Wang area is another excellent location for rice terraces.
Pro: You can capture a different side of Thailand in your photos
The monsoon months can bring so much more beauty to your photos. Rain adds mood to images, and not just melancholy. Serenity can be found in a macro shot of raindrops clinging to frangipani flowers in a Chiang Mai temple. You can also capture feelings of transformation, like the revitalized post-rain streets of Bangkok reflecting colorful neon signs off the sidewalks for a touch of drama after the heat and dust. Overcast skies and muted colors offer unique natural light to dramatize your photos, while rainbows after a heavy downpour in this part of the world are vibrant and wide, and enhance the already stunning landscapes. Passing rain clouds can create interesting alternatives to clear, blue skies, and thunderstorms intensify cloud formations further and offer opportunities to photograph lightning.
Of course, it's not only Thailand where wet-weather photography shines, but it is among the standouts with its combination of dramatic atmospheric conditions and photogenic locations. However, don't forget to keep your equipment protected from the elements in the event of a major downpour wherever you might find yourself shooting, even if you're using a flagship smartphone.
Pro: You'll pay less and have more negotiating power
Off-peak demand means excellent deals on flights, hotels, and resorts, as well as discounted condominium rentals for longer stays. It can also mean better negotiating power for tours and other services. In general, Thailand is cheaper during the off-season months. It might be best to avoid flying during the summer vacation in your own country, but outside those times, there are wet-season windows where you'll find good deals to Bangkok. Hotels on booking sites are available at lower rates, but if you're a budget traveler, you may not want to book ahead, as you can often get better prices by simply walking in. Most properties are not that busy at these times, so the prospect of not finding a room if you haven't booked in advance is virtually zero. Before I fly, I often book a night or two before going at my own pace thereafter.
If you're a digital nomad or are looking to stay in one place for a month or longer, good-quality condominiums can start as low as 10,000 baht ($300) in the wet season. That does depend on the location, though. Bangkok and Phuket will be higher, but there is a lot of competition in cities like Chiang Mai and Pattaya, and you could end up in a nice place with a swimming pool on your doorstep for peanuts. There are lots of groups on Facebook where you can find accommodation options for individual cities or islands. If you're considering this option, never transfer money to anyone before arriving. Instead, negotiate the deposit, and make sure you personally note all utility meter readings before moving in.
Pro: You can be more flexible with itineraries
During the monsoon, you can complement discounted hotel and resort prices with day-to-day payments. This is highly convenient if you are making plans on the fly in accordance with the weather. You can guarantee places will be available everywhere, whether you're using booking sites or just showing up and asking, unlike the high season, when spaces are limited, especially in the more popular destinations.
On my trip to Ko Lipe, I initially booked one night in a hotel. However, I was able to pay day by day for three solid weeks, knowing that I could change plans and pack up whenever I wished. The wonderful staff even helped me to move to a nicer bungalow after noisy neighbors moved in, and they even continued to charge me the same discounted rate I had initially negotiated. In saying that, it doesn't always work out, but that's not the end of the world. If the place you're in is full and expecting you to check out, there are always plenty of other places available that will take you in during the wet months. It's a bit of an inconvenience, but if you value flexibility, it's a fair trade-off.
Con: Transport can be impacted
The effect the weather has on transport within the country can have major implications for your trip. Never mind all those places you want to go and all the activities you want to do, because it's all irrelevant if you can't get there. Rough seas can affect boat trips, for example. In fact, ferry schedules are usually more limited at this time and could even be canceled if the weather turns. You also have to ask yourself if you're prepared to travel by boat on rough seas, particularly if you're prone to seasickness.
Bad weather can also ground flights, underlining the importance of flexibility. In cities like Bangkok, motorcycle taxis are less practical during downpours, while regular taxis might be hard to come by, and the iconic tuk-tuk can be dangerous on wet roads, its open sides offer little protection from the rain. Scooters are already the most dangerous form of transportation in Thailand, but bad weather only makes things more treacherous. Flooding in low-lying areas can make certain roads impassable for days, while heavy rainfall can wash out mountain roads entirely, and train services can face delays or cancellations.
Still, this is an article about visiting Thailand in the wet season. Why all the doom and gloom? Well, the simple reason is that all these events are possible and do happen. However, aside from the occasional flight cancellation, the odd bout of seasickness, and the inevitable temporary flood, I don't recall experiencing any of the other problems mentioned in nearly 25 years of coming to Thailand, with many of those visits taking place during the rainy season.
Con: Some businesses close in tourist areas
In certain tourist areas, some restaurants, bars, and other businesses might shut up shop during the wet season, but there are still plenty of options available. Popular places like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket are open pretty much year-round, no matter the weather. However, some, especially the smaller islands, may have businesses that close for months. Before my Ko Lipe trip, for example, I had heard rumors that the island was essentially shut down with limited businesses open, poor weather, and no way off the island if the seas got too rough. While that last part is true, the weather was glorious, and around 60% of restaurants and bars stayed open.
Before I went to Lipe, I had a very affordable couple of months in Ao Nang, Krabi. Everything remained open despite the smaller tourist numbers. But, on another trip to Ko Lanta, many businesses were announcing their closures in preparation for the wet season just before I left. So, it does depend on the place, particularly the smaller or less popular islands. Many remain open, and while some of the restaurants and bars I had read about and wanted to try on Ko Lipe were shut, there was still plenty open to keep me entertained. Among them were excellent beach bars right on the sand and surprisingly good restaurants that managed to stay busy despite the low tourist numbers.
Pro: Famous attractions are quieter and feel more authentic
Thailand is one of the most visited countries in the world — and it's little wonder. With incredible food, stunning weather, beautiful people, and bags of culture, there's a lot to love. There are also plenty of attractions, but they can get busy during the high season. In fact, they can get swamped, so much so that the crowds may even spoil your enjoyment. In 2024, at the height of high season, I took some visiting friends to the infamous backpacker hub of Khao San Road in Bangkok. This street has always been busy, but this time it was almost unbearably chaotic. While DJs played on balconies and crowds gave their best whoop-whoops, hawkers carted their stalls up and down the congested road, and you could barely move. There were so many people that we walked along like we had just left a packed stadium gig, and we soon decided to ditch it.
During the peak season from around November to March, Thailand's many wonderful attractions are unsurprisingly busy. The sun can beat down on long queues, staff can get stressed out, and you can just forget about finding a quiet spot to take a photo — those crowds will be part of your vacation album forever. In my opinion, the rainy season offers a better sightseeing experience. The queues are gone, clouds can obscure the sun, it's quieter, and staff get more chances to smile. Don't expect to have the entire beach or temple to yourself, though, and you'll need to carry an umbrella or a solid rain jacket just in case, but the atmosphere will be more relaxed. You'll also find more locals attracted to temples and other cultural sites at this time, turning a tourist hotspot into an authentic experience.
Pro: You can experience unique seasonal festivals
Thailand has a number of famous festivals that tourists have the opportunity to experience. Songkran is probably the most well-known internationally. That's the New Year celebration you might have seen on TV, where fun-loving Thais fill buckets, water pistols, and balloons to soak everyone and everything they see. Loy Krathong is another spectacle, albeit way more peaceful. People decorate baskets with candles, flowers, and incense sticks before drifting them down rivers and waterways. In Chiang Mai, it's often paired with the Yi Peng Lantern Festival for one of the country's most photogenic events.
They all take place around the high tourist season, although Loy Krathong is usually right at the start and, depending on the lunar calendar, may even fall at the tail end of the wet season. However, dry-season travelers miss out on other unique festivals that take place outside their travel dates. The Phuket Vegetarian Festival makes Thailand one of the best places to travel in October. It blends spirited street processions with colorful Chinese rituals and an abundance of unique vegetarian food. It's not for the squeamish, though. Locals perform dramatic displays of devotion in the form of extreme body piercings and fire-walking to purify the spirit and bring good fortune.
Another notable low-season festival is the three-day Phi Ta Khon (Ghost Festival), that takes place in Loei province, northeast Thailand. It's a combination of Buddhist legend, colorful ghost masks, parades, music, and spiritual ceremonies that delights visitors looking for a celebration of culture and folklore. The energetic Isaan Rocket Festival takes place in the wet season, too. It kicks off right at the start of the monsoon and fires up the northeast with homemade rockets and rowdy parades and performances rooted in an age-old pact with the rain gods.