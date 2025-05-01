Thailand's Premier Marine National Park Boasts 11 Islands And Unmatched Scuba Diving In A Tropical Haven

Similan National Park is among the best places to plan the perfect snorkeling vacation. On the eastern shores of Koh Tachai, if you're lucky, you'll encounter leopard sharks and manta rays. If you have a PADI Advanced Open Water Diver, you can visit the southern part of the island to see whale sharks and barracudas. Visitors can also see manta rays year-round on Koh Bon island. Home to the Pinnacle City, Koh Bon showcases roughly 82-foot-long pinnacles emerging from the sea floor.

Koh Similan's Elephant Rock is one of the most popular diving spots in the national park, known for its challenging currents, passageways, and whale sharks. Koh Ha's deep-dive spot, Anita's Reef, boasts an array of marine life, from coral reefs to coral-dwelling fish like clown triggerfish, lionfish, and garden eels. Since the national park is a protected area, it's crucial to know how to enjoy snorkeling and diving without causing damage to marine life.

To explore the islands, you must book a day trip tour or live-aboard boat. Live-aboard boats allow you to stay overnight in one of the boat's cabins and have access to dives over multiple days. Day trips start at $78 per person and include a guide, snorkeling gear, hotel transfers to and from Khao Lak, and a buffet lunch. Diving tours typically cost more, but they also include access to more remote dive sites like Christmas Point and the famed Andaman Reef. There's a range to fit every budget, from affordable live-aboards starting at about $150 a day to luxury boats at $480 a day. To participate in either a day trip or live-aboard boat, a valid scuba diving certificate is required. Plan your trip accordingly; the national park is open from mid-October to mid-May and closed the rest of the year due to conservation efforts and monsoon season.