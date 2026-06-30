Between New Haven And Albany Is A Scenic Nature Preserve With Wetland Trails, A Boardwalk, And Camping

Connecticut's landscape is famously green and lush, with miles of wetlands supporting a diversity of wildlife. Between New Haven and Albany sits the White Memorial Conservation Center, a scenic nature preserve with 4,000 acres of wetland trails, a wooden boardwalk, and wooded camping spots. With its museum and educational programs, it's been drawing people for over 100 years.

Named for its founders, Alain and May White, the idea to preserve these lands came to Alain while fishing, according to Connecticut History, when he exclaimed, "Wouldn't it be wonderful to preserve this river, lake and countryside as we see it now?" So began the preservation of this land for all to enjoy in its natural state.

Take a New England day trip and drive an hour and 15 minutes from the coastal city of New Haven, Connecticut, or an hour and 45 minutes south of Albany, New York. Stop in at the museum to learn about the history and science of what you are about to see. Even if that's all you do here, one reviewer on TripAdvisor who did just that said they were "expecting the typical nature center display, but this one 'punched well above its weight'! Comprehensive well designed displays."