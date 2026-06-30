Between Denver And Colorado Springs Is An Underrated Red Rock Mountain Community With Exceptional Golfing
Colorado's most popular destinations are known for their Rocky Mountain setting, drawing outdoor enthusiasts, from hikers to mountain bikers to skiers. But one small unincorporated community in Larkspur has less of a tourist reputation, yet still offers mountain views, red rock scenery, and access to the outdoors. Census Reporter lists Perry Park as having just over 1,500 residents, which helps explain why it has a tucked-away mountain town. Instead of a dense downtown or a long list of tourist stops, visitors will find a quieter vibe in Perry Park's red rock scenery, pine-covered hills, and renowned golf course, which one Instagram reviewer called "a hidden gem." Local realtor Elizabeth Owens told Homes.com, "People like Perry Park for its secluded and quiet atmosphere." Also, NeighborhoodScout calls the eastern portion of Perry Park "one of the quietest neighborhoods in America."
A local piece in The Castle Pines Connection describes Perry Park as a "tucked-away enclave" with red rock formations "sculpted by God Himself." The red sandstone set against green pine and fir trees and scrub oak shrubs draws nature lovers, photographers, equestrians, golfers, and travelers seeking to escape more crowded Colorado stops. Perry Park Country Club offers some of the area's best golf to members on an 18-hole course surrounded by red rock formations. The local Sandstone Ranch Trail features 12 miles of trails where hikers, bikers, and equestrians can enjoy the views and wildlife. Incidentally, equestrians looking for more experience can contact nearby Perry Park Ranch or Fine Print Farm for riding lessons.
For most visitors, Perry Park could make a scenic side trip or a golf-focused getaway. It's about an hour south of Denver and around 45 minutes north of Colorado Springs, which helps explain why it served as a stagecoach stop in the 1800s for travelers passing between the two bigger cities.
Red rocks and open space give Perry Park its mountain character
Perry Park's biggest attraction is the landscape itself. The area has some of the same postcard-worthy views that travelers associate with better-known Colorado stops, like the red rock views at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs. Visitors have a few ways to experience Perry Park's natural beauty beyond simply taking a road trip through the area. Just south of Perry Park, Douglas County's Sandstone Ranch Open Space protects 2,038 acres along the edge of the Pike National Forest.
The county describes the property as a landscape of red rock formations, wide-open green spaces, wildlife habitat, and historic features, with some buildings still remaining from the area's 1870s ranching era. It's open from just before sunrise to just after sunset, and the county advises visitors to follow the driving directions on the website rather than GPS maps to find the new trailhead. Travelers can combine a scenic drive through the community with time on the trails, where hikers can get closer to the rock formations and enjoy wide-open views of the Rampart Range. Early morning and late afternoon are especially rewarding, as the sun's shifting rays brings out the deep reds and oranges in the sandstone.
Even visitors who aren't planning a hike can appreciate the area by exploring Perry Park Road and the surrounding back roads along Red Rock Drive. Plus, the community is located within Larkspur, a scenic small town with outdoor recreation and a fun summer fair. The Colorado Renaissance Festival is held here each summer (typically on weekends in June), offering another way to enjoy the setting with perks like live entertainment, giant "turkey legges," and the famous "steak on a stake."
Perry Park Country Club offers exceptional golfing
What really puts Perry Park on the map for golfers, though, is Perry Park Country Club, a private course tucked into the dramatic red rock setting. Designed by Colorado architect Richard "Dick" Phelps, the par-72 layout stretches to 6,925 yards, according to the club, and offers six different tee options, making it playable for everyone from beginners to seasoned golfers. What makes it exceptional is not only the quality of the golf, but also the way the course is woven into the landscape. Colorado AvidGolfer describes how it threads through red, white, and pink sandstone formations, and Colorado Golf Blog notes the towering Sentinel Rock as a primary focus on the course.
Its reputation among Colorado golfers speaks for itself. In Colorado AvidGolfer's 2022 CAGGY Awards for private courses, Perry Park Country Club earned readers' choice honors as the No. 1 Best Denver Region Club and No. 1 Best Value Club, while also placing No. 2 for Best Overall Experience and No. 2 for Most Underrated Club. Even individual holes have been shouted out — the club's sixth hole was voted readers' choice for Best Overall Hole.
Those accolades explain why Perry Park is often considered one of Colorado's hidden golfing gems. As Joe Gzchwendtner wrote for The Connection, "When on the course, it is impossible not to be drawn into the sheer, raw beauty of the place," pointing to its "fresh air and red rock formations ... placed among the thick stands of pine and scrub oak." While its private-club status limits access, golfers often consider it one of the state's most memorable courses. However, golfers looking for a public course can instead check out The Golf Club at Bear Dance, ranked the 28th-best course in Colorado by Top 100 Golf Courses, or head about a half-hour north to Castle Pines for more scenic trails and golfing.