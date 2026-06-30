Between Denver And Colorado Springs Is An Underrated Red Rock Mountain Community With Exceptional Golfing

Colorado's most popular destinations are known for their Rocky Mountain setting, drawing outdoor enthusiasts, from hikers to mountain bikers to skiers. But one small unincorporated community in Larkspur has less of a tourist reputation, yet still offers mountain views, red rock scenery, and access to the outdoors. Census Reporter lists Perry Park as having just over 1,500 residents, which helps explain why it has a tucked-away mountain town. Instead of a dense downtown or a long list of tourist stops, visitors will find a quieter vibe in Perry Park's red rock scenery, pine-covered hills, and renowned golf course, which one Instagram reviewer called "a hidden gem." Local realtor Elizabeth Owens told Homes.com, "People like Perry Park for its secluded and quiet atmosphere." Also, NeighborhoodScout calls the eastern portion of Perry Park "one of the quietest neighborhoods in America."

A local piece in The Castle Pines Connection describes Perry Park as a "tucked-away enclave" with red rock formations "sculpted by God Himself." The red sandstone set against green pine and fir trees and scrub oak shrubs draws nature lovers, photographers, equestrians, golfers, and travelers seeking to escape more crowded Colorado stops. Perry Park Country Club offers some of the area's best golf to members on an 18-hole course surrounded by red rock formations. The local Sandstone Ranch Trail features 12 miles of trails where hikers, bikers, and equestrians can enjoy the views and wildlife. Incidentally, equestrians looking for more experience can contact nearby Perry Park Ranch or Fine Print Farm for riding lessons.

For most visitors, Perry Park could make a scenic side trip or a golf-focused getaway. It's about an hour south of Denver and around 45 minutes north of Colorado Springs, which helps explain why it served as a stagecoach stop in the 1800s for travelers passing between the two bigger cities.