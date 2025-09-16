A Scenic Small Town Between Denver And Colorado Springs Has Exciting Outdoor Recreation And A Fun Summer Fair
If your idea of heaven is spending your summer outdoors in the mountain air, Larkspur, Colorado, deserves a spot on your travel list. Nestled in the foothills of the Rockies near Pike National Forest, this small town of just over 200 people offers sweeping views and easy access to big adventures. Visitors come for the charm and stay for the wide-open spaces. Larkspur has plenty of outdoor activities to keep you busy, whether you prefer hiking through the woods, hitting the golf course, catching live music, or stepping back in time at the Colorado Renaissance Festival.
Despite its small size, Larkspur is fairly accessible. It sits between Denver and Colorado Springs, both of which have major airports and rental car options. The town is about an hour's drive from Denver International Airport (DEN) and a little over 45 minutes from Colorado Springs Airport (COS). It should be noted that Denver International Airport has far more options for flights from other cities and countries. A bus line connects the two cities as well, with stops in Monument (12 miles from Larkspur) and Castle Rock (11 miles from Larkspur). From one of these two towns, a short ride-share will bring you right to scenic Larkspur, Colorado.
Colorado Renaissance Festival is a major event in Larkspur
One event in particular that draws a lot of people to Larkspur is the annual Colorado Renaissance Festival. Held on Saturdays and Sundays from mid-June to early August, this family-friendly festival transports visitors back in time to a 16th-century village.
The Colorado Renaissance Festival offers a wide array of shopping, food, and entertainment options. The fair hosts over 180 vendors who sell everything from drinking horns to costumes to swords and shields. And if you want to kick back and watch some live entertainment, this festival is the spot for you. Jesters, bards, and pirates alike take the stage each day to perform different shows. You can see a man execute daring fire-breathing feats during the Dragonfire show or watch the Knights of the Noble Cause compete in combat jousting. But dressing up isn't only for the performers. Festival guests are encouraged to get in the spirit by donning their own medieval, Renaissance, and fantasy garb too.
And when you need a snack break, stop by one of the several food and drink stalls at the festival. Whether you're in the mood for a roasted turkey leg or just a lemonade, you're sure to find something tasty to slay your cravings.
Other outdoor recreation opportunities in Larkspur
Larkspur offers other summer activities besides the Renaissance festival as well. For outdoorsy travelers, there are lots of beautiful hiking and walking trails nearby that can suit every experience level. Some of the top beginner-friendly trails in the area are Juniper Valley Loop, the Palmer Divide Ranch Trail, and the Wildlife Overlook and Gambel Oak Loop. More advanced hikers can find harder trails too: Try Devil's Head Lookout or Campbell Mountain in Pike National Forest, which is also home to haunted train tunnels used during the Gold Rush, adding a dose of mystery to your hiking adventures.
Camping enthusiasts will find plenty of options around Larkspur. Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park on the edge of town is the closest option. Complete with waterslides, mini golf, and a range of camping sites from furnished cabins to tent sites, this camping and RV park caters to a variety of tastes. For a more rugged camping experience, Pike National Forest has several established campgrounds near Larkspur, like Flat Rocks Campground and Devil's Head Campground, both about an hour away. And if you want to go even further off the beaten path, dispersed camping is also allowed in Pike National Forest. Just be sure to follow the Forest Service rules regarding dispersed camping and "Leave No Trace" principles.
The outdoor fun isn't just limited to Larkspur either. The surrounding towns have plenty to see too: Monument is an underrated Colorado town with year-round recreation options, and Castlewood Canyon State Park is a unique hiking destination just outside of Castle Rock. Whether you come for the Renaissance Festival, the hiking trails, or just the fresh Colorado air, Larkspur offers a perfect mix of small-town charm and big outdoor adventure.