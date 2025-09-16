A Scenic Small Town Between Denver And Colorado Springs Has Exciting Outdoor Recreation And A Fun Summer Fair

If your idea of heaven is spending your summer outdoors in the mountain air, Larkspur, Colorado, deserves a spot on your travel list. Nestled in the foothills of the Rockies near Pike National Forest, this small town of just over 200 people offers sweeping views and easy access to big adventures. Visitors come for the charm and stay for the wide-open spaces. Larkspur has plenty of outdoor activities to keep you busy, whether you prefer hiking through the woods, hitting the golf course, catching live music, or stepping back in time at the Colorado Renaissance Festival.

Despite its small size, Larkspur is fairly accessible. It sits between Denver and Colorado Springs, both of which have major airports and rental car options. The town is about an hour's drive from Denver International Airport (DEN) and a little over 45 minutes from Colorado Springs Airport (COS). It should be noted that Denver International Airport has far more options for flights from other cities and countries. A bus line connects the two cities as well, with stops in Monument (12 miles from Larkspur) and Castle Rock (11 miles from Larkspur). From one of these two towns, a short ride-share will bring you right to scenic Larkspur, Colorado.