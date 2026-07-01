Between Grand Rapids And Kalamazoo Is An Underrated Community With Lakeside Eats, Historic Buildings, And Golf

Shelbyville is a community in western Michigan that would probably be best described as a hamlet, consisting of a few quiet streets lined with historic buildings and a scattering of residential homes. At the same time, the wider Shelbyville area is quintessential rural Michigan, with golf courses, camping, and a stretch of shore on Gun Lake (pictured above). It's not a body of water in Michigan that makes it onto your typical top-15 lists or statewide marketing materials, but it's a beautiful 2,600-acre lake, featuring a 3-star full-service resort, lakeside dining, and watercraft rentals for sunny summer days.

As a destination, it might be more about the lakes and nature of the Shelbyville area than it is about Shelbyville as a village, but the charming streets should not be overlooked. Since its inception, Shelbyville has defined itself by its location between Kalamazoo (30 minutes south) and Grand Rapids (30 minutes north). The village was established in the 1870s as a depot for the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad, taking the name from the first station agent. Since Michigan already had a town named Shelby, a "ville" was tacked on at the end.

These days, it's a quiet village surrounded by natural beauty that a few thousand people call home. There aren't many building-filled blocks, but the Shelbyville history can still be felt downtown in the 1881 general store turned flea market, the Methodist Church from 1885, and the cozy tavern located in a century-old building. Shelbyville is a great stop to soak in those historic small-town feels while driving between Michigan's bigger cities, or the region outside of town is ideal for a rural escape into nature, waking up next to a lake, kayaking by day, and enjoying dinner to the sound of the waves.