The Best Place To Retire For The Middle Class Is An Unsung Midwest City With A Quaint Downtown

The Midwest is filled with scenic towns, sparkling lakes, and windswept prairies where retirees can spend their golden years among natural beauty and Americana charm. The cherry on top of settling down in the heartland is landing somewhere your retirement dollars will stretch the furthest. For middle class retirees seeking affordable living, a vibrant community, and plenty of outdoor recreation, there's one unsung Minnesota city that shines above the rest. Tucked away at the southern edge of Minnesota near the border of Iowa lies the bucolic, tranquil town of Albert Lea. Encircled by six lakes and graced with a quaint downtown, this Minnesota city was recently named America's best place for middle class retirees by GOBankingRates.

Albert Lea is a small town that counts just 18,000 residents, but it boasts big benefits for middle class retirees. GOBankingRates analyzed data from a variety of sources to conclude Albert Lea has the lowest annual cost of living in the nation. The town also scores high marks for housing affordability, bringing dreamy lakeside living on the banks of sparkling Fountain Lake and Albert Lea Lake within reach. At the Albert Lea Senior Center down on Main Street, retirees can mingle with welcoming locals aged 55 and over. This community hub runs fun, daily events — think bingo, tai chi, and fitness classes — and organizes holiday parties and group trips to treasured "North Star State" locales like the beautiful, flora- and fauna-filled Minnesota Arboretum.

For the 25% of residents over age 65, it's more than affordability and dazzling lakes that make this tight-knit town an ideal place to retire. Alberta Lea is one of America's certified Blue Zones. That means that the community here is committed to making cultural, environmental, and health efforts that prioritize its residents' longevity and quality of life.