Minnesota's Massive Lake Is A Summer Vacation Paradise Lined With Cabins Hidden In Voyageurs National Park
Minnesota is heaven for lovers of the great outdoors — it is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, after all. Whether you visit Lake Superior on a scenic road trip or the Boundary Waters, a remote Minnesota wilderness in the northern part of the state, there are incredible natural landscapes to explore. Tucked away in underrated Voyageurs National Park is a unique spot: Kabetogama Lake.
Kabetogama Lake is one of four major lakes in Voyageurs National Park; it's approximately 25,000 acres and has some 200 islands. The sprawling lake is 15 miles long, with lots to see and do on and off the water. Voyageurs National Park is the only national park in the state of Minnesota. Named after the French Canadian voyageurs who historically transported goods for fur trapping companies in this area ("voyageur" is French for "traveler"), the park was created in 1975. It's also Minnesota's only International Dark Sky Park.
Explore Kabetogama Lake
Kabetogama Lake — or Kab, as the locals call it — is a top destination to visit, especially in the summer season. While there are snowmobile and cross-country ski trails for those who brave the cold temps and visit in winter, summer is its best season. Hike routes such as the 2.4-mile Echo Bay trail for scenic beauty in the forest; experienced backcountry hikers can try the remote, 4-mile Locator Lake Trail, which is accessible only by boat. Swimming is also a fun summer activity — the sandy beach at Herseth's Tomahawk Resort is popular, as is the beach at Woodenfrog Day-Use Area.
Given Kabetogama Lake's remote location, you have a good chance at spotting wildlife here. You may see otters, bears, and wolves as you explore the shores; eagles, pelicans, and loons are some of the birdlife you might spot. Anglers will love casting a line on Lake Kabetogama — walleye, northern pike, bass, and crappies are some of the fish you can catch. If you're really lucky, you might see the northern lights dancing across the sky; Minnesota is one of the top states for seeing the northern lights, thanks to its location in the north.
How to get to Kabetogama Lake and where to stay
Kabetogama Lake is in a remote location in northern Minnesota, so it's not the easiest place to get to. Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, recognized as one of the best in North America, is your best bet if you're flying in; it's about a 4.5-hour drive to Kabetogama Lake. While Duluth International Airport is closer — just under a 2.5-hour drive — there are more flight options from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. International Falls Airport is the closest airport to Lake Kabetogama, but it only has flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. If you do arrive in International Falls, be sure to visit the 26-foot-tall statue of Smokey the Bear.
If you're wanting to camp at Kabetogama Lake, there are 28 campsites on the lake. Frontcountry sites are accessed only by boat — Lost Bay and the sites around Chief Wooden Frog Islands are great spots. Houseboating is also popular on the lake, with designated and undesignated sites available. There are also a number of resorts that offer cabins along the lakeshore; Northern Lights Resort and Outfitters have cozy log cabins that can sleep up to 16. Voyageur Park Lodge is the most private resort on the lake and has 11 cabins, all with a lake view. The historic Kettle Falls Hotel dates back to the 1910s and is only accessible by water.