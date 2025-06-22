Minnesota's Massive Lake Is A Summer Vacation Paradise Lined With Cabins Hidden In Voyageurs National Park

Kabetogama Lake — or Kab, as the locals call it — is a top destination to visit, especially in the summer season. While there are snowmobile and cross-country ski trails for those who brave the cold temps and visit in winter, summer is its best season. Hike routes such as the 2.4-mile Echo Bay trail for scenic beauty in the forest; experienced backcountry hikers can try the remote, 4-mile Locator Lake Trail, which is accessible only by boat. Swimming is also a fun summer activity — the sandy beach at Herseth's Tomahawk Resort is popular, as is the beach at Woodenfrog Day-Use Area.

Given Kabetogama Lake's remote location, you have a good chance at spotting wildlife here. You may see otters, bears, and wolves as you explore the shores; eagles, pelicans, and loons are some of the birdlife you might spot. Anglers will love casting a line on Lake Kabetogama — walleye, northern pike, bass, and crappies are some of the fish you can catch. If you're really lucky, you might see the northern lights dancing across the sky; Minnesota is one of the top states for seeing the northern lights, thanks to its location in the north.