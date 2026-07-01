Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape With Outdoor Fun, Historic Charm, And River Views

Florida's days as a retirement destination seem to be waning as rising prices and growing population continue to drive retirees away from the crowded beaches to other quieter, less expensive places such as Pawtucket, Rhode Island. With its outdoor fun, historic charm, and beautiful river views, Pawtucket is an amazing East Coast escape to retire. Compared to living in the Miami metropolitan area alongside over 6.1 million other people, life in Pawtucket, with less than 76,000 residents, is much calmer. This Providence suburb sits just to the north of the main city, where the Blackstone River becomes the Seekonk as it flows through town.

Pawtucket has been around since 1671, but has seen a great deal of progress and development in recent years, transforming its industrial past into a pleasant retirement city while keeping much of its historic architecture intact. If you're missing the ocean, it's only a 45-minute drive to Narragansett Town Beach, where you can enjoy the waves without being lost in a sea of tourists and vendors. Pawtucket also offers calm, amiable neighborhoods with charming older houses. It's safe to enjoy sitting on the porch or taking a stroll along a tree-lined street, admiring the quiet scenery.