Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape With Outdoor Fun, Historic Charm, And River Views
Florida's days as a retirement destination seem to be waning as rising prices and growing population continue to drive retirees away from the crowded beaches to other quieter, less expensive places such as Pawtucket, Rhode Island. With its outdoor fun, historic charm, and beautiful river views, Pawtucket is an amazing East Coast escape to retire. Compared to living in the Miami metropolitan area alongside over 6.1 million other people, life in Pawtucket, with less than 76,000 residents, is much calmer. This Providence suburb sits just to the north of the main city, where the Blackstone River becomes the Seekonk as it flows through town.
Pawtucket has been around since 1671, but has seen a great deal of progress and development in recent years, transforming its industrial past into a pleasant retirement city while keeping much of its historic architecture intact. If you're missing the ocean, it's only a 45-minute drive to Narragansett Town Beach, where you can enjoy the waves without being lost in a sea of tourists and vendors. Pawtucket also offers calm, amiable neighborhoods with charming older houses. It's safe to enjoy sitting on the porch or taking a stroll along a tree-lined street, admiring the quiet scenery.
The historic charm and local amenities of Pawtucket
Wherever you go in Pawtucket, you're sure to see historic charm with old wooden houses and public buildings built of stone and brick. The oldest building in town is the Daggett House, which has been around since 1685 and offers tours of its authentic 17th-century interior. Explore other historic buildings like the Pawtucket Public Library with its domed entrance and the famous Old Slater Mill, which sparked the nation's Industrial Revolution (via National Park Service), among many others.
Right next door to Central Falls – another great retirement town in Rhode Island with art and charm – Pawtucket itself is considered among the top three best places to live in the state. Local events foster fun and community, like the Annual Pawtucket Arts Festival with local art of all kinds and live stage performances, the yearly Oktoberfest, and the Pawtucket Winter Wonderland – Rhode Island's biggest Christmas festival. The city also actively participates in Older Americans Month, which focuses on improving the health of its aging citizens. You're never far from quality health care, either, like QCC Adult & Child Primary Care, which boasts stellar reviews. One reviewer described them as "extremely professional, and my doc is superb. I highly recommend this place because they care deeply about your health."
Pawtucket's outdoor fun and river views
River views are constantly within sight in Pawtucket, thanks to riverside strolls and bicycle rides along the Blackstone River Bikeway. Crossing multiple bridges with scenic views of the river is a part of daily life in Pawtucket, with one of them overlooking Pawtucket Falls – the city's iconic waterfall. Green spaces alongside the falls are excellent for having a picnic while taking in the cascading waters.
Paddling the river in a canoe or kayak is one of the many options for outdoor fun in Pawtucket. You can get access to boating or paddling at the Festival Pier Site's boat ramp, work on your golf game at the Pawtucket Country Club, catch some bluegill and bass in the Blackstone River, or stay active while absorbing local history on a Downtown Pawtucket Historic Walking Tour. Meanwhile, Slater Memorial Park offers courts and fields for various sports and features scenic hiking trails to keep you active. You can even spend a day antiquing by starting at the Rhode Island Antiques Mall in Pawtucket and following the shops down all the way to Providence — one of the best "antique capitals" to shop in America. With the Rhode Island T.F. Greene International Airport (PVD) just 14 miles away, flying is always easy and practical for you and your friends and relatives.