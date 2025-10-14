One Of The Best Retirement Destinations In New England Is A Vibrant Rhode Island Town With Art And Charm

While many retirees like to head for warmer weather, those who enjoy basking in all four seasons will want to settle in New England. While the Northeast is one of the higher cost of living areas in the United States, there are still pockets of affordability for anyone looking to retire. One of those places is Central Falls, a small city in Rhode Island just 1.5 miles from Pawtucket, 6 miles from Providence, and about 40 miles north of Newport and its white sandy beaches.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the charming, historic city is home to just over 22,000 residents. Of those living in the compact city, which covers just 1.2 square miles, 9.1% are age 65 or older. Its small size gives Central Falls a tight-knit, community vibe, while its proximity to larger cities means that residents don't lack for anything. In fact, there are three major hospitals within a five-mile radius, and Rhode Island ranks fourth in the nation for the quality of its healthcare (via U.S. News & World Report). With a median home value of $378,211, Central Falls is a bargain compared to the rest of Rhode Island ($495,631) or neighboring Massachusetts ($662,254).