Tucked Away Near Lake Erie Is 'The Midwest's Napa Valley' With Wine And Scenic Views

It's hard to picture 1,300 acres. What does that actually look like? Well, it's equivalent to 2 square miles, or most of the area in downtown Cleveland. Now imagine that all that land is covered in vineyards. Just rows of ripening grapes, as far as you can see. If you put together all 31 wineries of the Grand River Valley of Ohio, that's how much space they would make up — not in downtown Cleveland, but just northeast of the city, near the shores of Lake Erie.

The Grand River Valley sprawls over two different counties, Lake and Ashtabula, along the northern edge of the Buckeye State. This region isn't nearly as famous as the Finger Lakes of New York or California's Sonoma County, but its output remains impressive: The valley is known for its chardonnays, rieslings, pinot noirs, and "ice wines," a special dessert wine that can only be made in colder regions.

Unbeknownst to many oenophiles, Ohio has several wine-growing regions, including a quiet "island" that's an underrated foodie getaway with vineyards, restaurants, and craft brews. The Grand River Valley makes for a scenic road trip, thanks to its big skies and farm fields bookended with forest, and some even refer to this area as the "the Midwest's Napa Valley." It's also an easy place to end up; the valley lies about halfway between Cleveland and Erie, Pennsylvania, which is connected by a 100-mile corridor of Interstate 90.