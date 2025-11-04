Ohio's Quiet 'Island' Is An Underrated Foodie Getaway With Vineyards, Restaurants, And Craft Brews
Just a few miles away from Port Clinton, the so-called "Walleye Capital of the World," lies one of Ohio's best waterfront escapes. Officially founded in 1861 as a township, less than 4,000 people call Catawba Island home. And although this scenic Lake Erie destination may have "island" in its name, it's technically a peninsula. At one point, it was a true island that would occasionally connect to the mainland when Lake Erie had lower water. But these days, Catawba Island is solidified as a peninsula, thanks to causeways joining it to the mainland.
This charming Ohio destination is hiding an under-the-radar food and drink scene, quiet parks and nature preserves, and stunning Lake Erie scenery. From visiting vineyards to lounging at the beach, Catawba Island doesn't need to be an actual island to be the perfect relaxing getaway. For a stay right in town in a cozy bed and breakfast, Our Sunset Place offers waterfront accommodations, a hot tub, and, of course, breakfast. To get here, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is a little over an hour away from town.
Vineyards and breweries in Catawba Island
Catawba Island's legacy of grape growing and wine production dates back to 1860. By 1871, the area was home to over 345 acres of vineyards. Although not many local wineries still exist, you'll still find a handful in the surrounding Catawba Island area.
Located on the grounds of the former Catawba Island Wine Company, which opened in 1870, Gideon Owen Wine Company is a must. The winery offers tastings in a charming atmosphere, alongside frequent live music, and a restaurant serving a full menu with everything from charcuterie, mussels, or tuna poke to burgers and pizza.
An unmissable experience is at Twin Oast Brewing, where you can try an array of farm-to-fermenter drinks and locally-sourced bites, in an incredible 60-acre estate property with orchards and forests. The brewery also hosts lively events throughout the year, from the German-inspired "Oastoberfest" to "QuinStock," a summertime event featuring live music, food trucks, games, and lots of Watermelon Gose, Twin Oast's specialty beer made for the festival.
Dining and recreation in Catawba Island
Orchard Bar and Table is one of Catawba Island's top eateries, beloved for its seasonal menu featuring steakhouse-style fare. Its adjoining farm stand is also a gem for more casual bites like burgers, sandwiches, and wood-fired pizzas. If you're just in the mood for a drink, head to the Coop, part of the same company, which offers a selection of beer, wine, and handcrafted cocktails. For an array of breakfast dishes, sandwiches, salads, and Chicago-style hot dogs, head to Rudder's, which is open seasonally.
While in Catawba Island, you also can't miss some time in Catawba Island State Park. Offering access to Lake Erie, the park has a cobblestone beach and a launch point for canoes and kayaks. East Harbor State Park, just 10 minutes away from Catawba Island, is another gem, with its picturesque beach and abundance of recreational opportunities, from hiking to wildlife watching.
To learn more about local history, head to the Catawba Island Historical Society, which is open on select days between Memorial Day and September. The museum is free to visit. While in the area, be sure to also visit nearby Marblehead, a scenic village with the Great Lakes' oldest lighthouse. You can also take the ferry to Kelleys Island, Ohio's "island for all seasons," for more postcard-worthy views, fascinating history, and a charming downtown.