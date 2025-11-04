Ohio's Quiet 'Island' Is An Underrated Foodie Getaway With Vineyards, Restaurants, And Craft Brews

Just a few miles away from Port Clinton, the so-called "Walleye Capital of the World," lies one of Ohio's best waterfront escapes. Officially founded in 1861 as a township, less than 4,000 people call Catawba Island home. And although this scenic Lake Erie destination may have "island" in its name, it's technically a peninsula. At one point, it was a true island that would occasionally connect to the mainland when Lake Erie had lower water. But these days, Catawba Island is solidified as a peninsula, thanks to causeways joining it to the mainland.

This charming Ohio destination is hiding an under-the-radar food and drink scene, quiet parks and nature preserves, and stunning Lake Erie scenery. From visiting vineyards to lounging at the beach, Catawba Island doesn't need to be an actual island to be the perfect relaxing getaway. For a stay right in town in a cozy bed and breakfast, Our Sunset Place offers waterfront accommodations, a hot tub, and, of course, breakfast. To get here, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is a little over an hour away from town.