Forget New River Gorge — Visit West Virginia's Renowned State Park With An Ethereal Boardwalk And Scenic Trails
The New River Gorge National Park & Preserve is the newest national park (as of this publication) in the NPS system, designated in 2020. Shaped by the sweeping New River valley, steep sandstone cliffs, and lush forest groves, some would say its 70,000 acres perfectly exemplify West Virginia's 'wild and wonderful' slogan. And with around 2 million visitors in 2025, which was yet another year of breaking its own record, it's definitely on the radar of starry-eyed tourists. Naturally, a visit, though rewarding, won't exactly be a serene experience. That's why you need an alternative, perhaps an underrated state park with hallmarks of its well-known peer.
About 2 hours south of New River Gorge NR is Audra State Park, where you also have a river peeking out between rows of trees. "We spent a week camping in WV from the New River Gorge to Blackwater Falls and picked this one up as we left the area. I was hooked. I love all the WV parks but this was my favorite. The campsites are heavenly. Hope to go back next year," shares one Google reviewer. For anyone after a cozy forested setting and scenic valley views, choose Audra State Park's relaxing atmosphere and stay as a mock New River Gorge visit.
These fewer crowds especially come in handy during the wildflower and leaf-peeping season of the Mountain State. Audra State Park's gentle slopes are awash in second-growth oak-pine forests with thickets of rhododendrons for beautiful seasonal foliage, which visitors can easily see on its gorgeous boardwalk built into a sandstone cave. Other facilities at the park include picnic shelters, a swimming beach, restrooms, and campsites with electricity, so you can be comfortable in this rugged West Virginia beauty, where songs of nature dominate over human-made noises.
Hike through picturesque trails and indulge in riverside fun at Audra State Park
While New River Gorge has towering cliffs and deep ravines, the mountainous section in Audra State Park is less dramatic, with gentler elevation changes. One trail that's a great introduction to these landscapes is the 2.7-mile Alum Cave Trail, a looped path graded "moderate" in difficulty by AllTrails. It skirts a woodsy mountainous section with charming wildlife encounters and a scenic wooden boardwalk with views of the rippling Middle Fork River. "The boardwalk is very pretty. We were able to eat our lunch on the rocks by the river under the boardwalk. Overall it was worth our 3+ hours drive," wrote one hiker on AllTrails. The boardwalk winds beneath a massive cliff overhang and offers great photo-ops throughout its half-a-mile length.
Reviewers highlight rocky scrambles and muddy sections (especially if it rained the day prior) as some possible challenges on this route. Another easy hike is the 0.5-mile Rock Cliff Trail. It starts near the campgrounds and is a quick way to get some forest therapy and listen to songs of the birds as they wade through trees. If you're going alone, make sure to read all the safety tips before you embark on your first solo hike.
Those interested in riverside fun can take advantage of the "lazy" flows and bends of the Middle Fork River, merrily gurgling across a tree-studded shoreline. It supports many popular pastimes at the park, like tubing with the gentle drifts, swimming in its cool waters, or grabbing a rock by the river for some sunning. A small, concrete beach (with a bathhouse nearby) is a great spot to wade into the waters and indulge in all these activities.
Tuck in for the night at Audra State Park's relaxing campsites
The beauty of Audra State Park is that it lets you camp in the wilderness, offering 65 waterfront spaces — 39 of which are electric — in a heavily wooded setting. Imagine your days spent relaxing amid the gentle rustle of the leaves and winding down to the sight of a million stars dotting the sky. Showers and laundry add comfort to this setup, and a camping store with supplies like firewood and snacks allows for cozy camp meals in these peaceful landscapes. "So exciting about camping here again. It was wooded just like we like for privacy. The water was beautiful. Will definitely be camping here again," shares one Google reviewer. These campgrounds open seasonally (from spring to fall, and exact opening/ closing dates depend on the weather), and you can make your reservations via wvstateparks.com.
Those who'd rather sleep in proper beds, a few minutes away is Buckhannon, an uncrowded mountain town with boutiques, eateries, and some comfortable hotel options. But if you aren't ready for civilization just yet, about 1 hour and 19 minutes by car is Monongahela National Forest, West Virginia's most unique and breathtaking region with unique mountain wilderness.