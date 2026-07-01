Forget New River Gorge — Visit West Virginia's Renowned State Park With An Ethereal Boardwalk And Scenic Trails

The New River Gorge National Park & Preserve is the newest national park (as of this publication) in the NPS system, designated in 2020. Shaped by the sweeping New River valley, steep sandstone cliffs, and lush forest groves, some would say its 70,000 acres perfectly exemplify West Virginia's 'wild and wonderful' slogan. And with around 2 million visitors in 2025, which was yet another year of breaking its own record, it's definitely on the radar of starry-eyed tourists. Naturally, a visit, though rewarding, won't exactly be a serene experience. That's why you need an alternative, perhaps an underrated state park with hallmarks of its well-known peer.

About 2 hours south of New River Gorge NR is Audra State Park, where you also have a river peeking out between rows of trees. "We spent a week camping in WV from the New River Gorge to Blackwater Falls and picked this one up as we left the area. I was hooked. I love all the WV parks but this was my favorite. The campsites are heavenly. Hope to go back next year," shares one Google reviewer. For anyone after a cozy forested setting and scenic valley views, choose Audra State Park's relaxing atmosphere and stay as a mock New River Gorge visit.

These fewer crowds especially come in handy during the wildflower and leaf-peeping season of the Mountain State. Audra State Park's gentle slopes are awash in second-growth oak-pine forests with thickets of rhododendrons for beautiful seasonal foliage, which visitors can easily see on its gorgeous boardwalk built into a sandstone cave. Other facilities at the park include picnic shelters, a swimming beach, restrooms, and campsites with electricity, so you can be comfortable in this rugged West Virginia beauty, where songs of nature dominate over human-made noises.