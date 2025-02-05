One West Virginia Mountain Town Is An Uncrowded Destination Filled With Art, Boutiques, And Eateries

Buckhannon's scenic escapes are just as enchanting as its downtown area. When the weather is nice, take a stroll along the Alum Cave Trail, a picturesque boardwalk that follows the Middle Fork River. This route leads to some perfect spots to lay your picnic blanket or for an incredible photoshoot with the beautiful West Virginia landscapes as your backdrop. Not far off, the Audra State Park offers more adventurous exploration, with hiking trails through the forests and crystal-clear water for swimming. If you're looking for more West Virginia nature, you can explore one of the world's oldest rivers at New River Gorge National Park, a few hours southwest of Buckhannon.

For overnight stays or longer, the rustic cabins and campgrounds around the Stonewall Jackson Lake and State Park are ideal for boating, fishing, or enjoying the water surrounded by stunning landscapes. If relaxation is on your list, it's possible to treat yourself to a nearby luxury resort and spa, like the Stonewall Resort, just 30 minutes away from Buckhannon.

A short drive south is the West Virginia Wildlife Center, which is a wonderful way to witness animals in their natural habitats and is especially fun for families with children. You can add even more adventure to your trip and hop on an excursion train ride to enjoy a beautiful journey through the breathtaking landscape. Simply taking a road trip through the countryside is a relaxing escape in itself, with views of a peaceful river, rolling hills, lush farmlands, and forests. If you want to continue your roadside adventure, check out the most breathtaking scenic drives through national parks.