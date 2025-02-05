One West Virginia Mountain Town Is An Uncrowded Destination Filled With Art, Boutiques, And Eateries
Hidden in the mountains of Upshur County, West Virginia, lies the beautiful little town of Buckhannon. It's a hidden little gem, with a population of around 5,000 people and plenty to do and see. A walk in its historic downtown is charming, filled with antique shops, art galleries, and locally owned restaurants. This little town offers a delightful combination of culture and relaxation that makes it a pleasure to explore.
Despite its size and population, there are plenty of outdoor activities and incredible landscapes. In fact, Buckhannon is surrounded with beautiful scenic trails, a glistening river, and parks, making it a great destination with something to do for everyone. Getting there is not too difficult, it's under 150 miles from Charleston and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which is infamously called "America's Death Stair Capital." Or, you can hop in a plane and head to the closest major airport, North Central West Virginia Airport, which is located about 37 miles away.
What to do in downtown Buckhannon
Buckhannon's downtown area is a postcard-like town that feels like you've stepped back in time. The town's artisan shops have some unique handmade crafts, local artwork, and souvenirs. Whether you want to buy a special gift or just want to take a stroll, the town's historic buildings add to the charming experience.
A must-visit is the 1924 Colonial Arts Center, which hosts many live performances, art exhibits, and workshops by local artists. In fact, the talent and spirit of the region is showcased through sculptures, paintings, and artwork throughout the town. Stop by the Lascaux Micro-Theater, a small movie theater venue that screens independent films with a fabulous retro vibe. This is the perfect evening plan to relax and enjoy after a long day of walking around.
The dining options in Buckhannon are exceptional. With lots of wonderful farm-to-table dining options, you'll find a true Appalachian flavor within the mountain town. Be sure to try Fish Hawk Acres, a unique eatery with a small market and locally sourced ingredients. From a flank steak bomb sandwich and juicy burgers to smoothies and desserts, all the dishes are delicious and fresh. Keep a look out for open buffet dates, and don't forget to reserve a spot.
Outdoor adventures and nearby attractions
Buckhannon's scenic escapes are just as enchanting as its downtown area. When the weather is nice, take a stroll along the Alum Cave Trail, a picturesque boardwalk that follows the Middle Fork River. This route leads to some perfect spots to lay your picnic blanket or for an incredible photoshoot with the beautiful West Virginia landscapes as your backdrop. Not far off, the Audra State Park offers more adventurous exploration, with hiking trails through the forests and crystal-clear water for swimming. If you're looking for more West Virginia nature, you can explore one of the world's oldest rivers at New River Gorge National Park, a few hours southwest of Buckhannon.
For overnight stays or longer, the rustic cabins and campgrounds around the Stonewall Jackson Lake and State Park are ideal for boating, fishing, or enjoying the water surrounded by stunning landscapes. If relaxation is on your list, it's possible to treat yourself to a nearby luxury resort and spa, like the Stonewall Resort, just 30 minutes away from Buckhannon.
A short drive south is the West Virginia Wildlife Center, which is a wonderful way to witness animals in their natural habitats and is especially fun for families with children. You can add even more adventure to your trip and hop on an excursion train ride to enjoy a beautiful journey through the breathtaking landscape. Simply taking a road trip through the countryside is a relaxing escape in itself, with views of a peaceful river, rolling hills, lush farmlands, and forests. If you want to continue your roadside adventure, check out the most breathtaking scenic drives through national parks.