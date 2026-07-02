America's Largest State Park Is An Alaskan Gem With Crystal-Clear Lakes And Underrated Fishing Spots

Many state parks promise isolation and remote wilderness, but few deliver on that promise as well as Wood-Tikchik State Park in Alaska. The park covers a massive 1.6 million acres in the southwestern part of Alaska, north of the town of Dillingham, approximately 330 miles from Anchorage. At that size, this one single state park covers an area larger than the entire state of Delaware.

The park consists of two systems of interconnected lakes that give the park its name. The Wood Lake system connects five clear-water lakes in the park's southern half, while the Tikchik Lake system connects six lakes in the park's northern half. Surrounding the lakes and rivers are tall mountains, gravel beaches, and untouched spruce forests. In fact, the park is so remote that there aren't any roads into it — you have to fly or boat in from Dillingham. Plus, Dillingham itself is cut off from the state's road system and is only accessible via daily commercial flights from Anchorage. This isn't a normal level of remote wilderness; it's considered remote even within Alaska — a state that practically embodies the term.

However, the park's secluded location is also its biggest strength. Because of the effort involved in getting there — a flight from Anchorage to Dillingham, then another flight into the park — the Wood-Tikchik State Park offers a breathtaking natural setting that has remained largely untouched by human development. Most visitors to the park come for its crystal-clear, fish-filled lakes. The waters here are so replete with fish, that the Bristol Bay region (which the Wood and Tikchik Lake systems empty into) has become the largest wild sockeye salmon fishery in the world, producing nearly 46% of the world's harvest (via the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency).