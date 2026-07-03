This Scenic Midwest City With Endless Outdoor Fun Is A Lake Of The Ozarks Gem
Lake of the Ozarks snakes through the heart of Missouri, attracting millions who come to experience "lake life" in the Midwest. Every year, visitors fill the resorts and hotels at popular tourist spots like Osage Beach or Lake Ozark, while overlooking the beautiful towns on the quieter side of the lake. One place in particular is Laurie, Missouri, a small community praised for its friendly people, relaxed lifestyle, local events, and lakeside charm. But it's the access to the rugged wilderness, water recreation, and tons of underground adventure that make the town most appealing to visitors.
Technically a Midwest city, with just under 1,000 residents, Laurie sits on the western side of Lake of the Ozarks, one of the region's largest recreational lakes. The town is surrounded by natural delights, like Lake of the Ozarks State Park and Ha Ha Tonka State Park (two of Missouri's most visited state parks), as well as Jacob's Cave, Bridal Cave, and Stark Caverns. So, not only will visitors have access to tons of outdoor fun (both above and below ground), but they can stay in a convenient spot away from the busier tourist areas.
If you're visiting the region, Columbia Regional Airport (COU) is the closest airport, but non-stop flights from major cities can be limited. That said, Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) would be the most ideal choice, since it services major commercial airlines like American, United, and Delta. Plus, you can rent a car to drive to Laurie, which is about 100 miles away on Interstate 44 connecting to Missouri Route 5. Not to mention, you can easily carve out time to spend a day dining at the trendy restaurants, visiting the museums, and checking out the quirky attractions at the "birthplace of Route 66" in Springfield, Missouri.
Get to know the scenic city of Laurie, Missouri
Whether you're traveling with the little ones or you're on a solo adventure, there are plenty of activities to fill your days in Laurie, Missouri. Before heading to the major attractions, get to know the city by stopping by Laurie Park and the Fairgrounds. The 27-acre community park is where you'll find families and friends gathering for local events throughout the year. More than that, you can take morning (or evening) strolls on the paved walking paths, have an afternoon picnic, take the kids to the playground, or play pickleball, horseshoe, or rounds of disc golf. There are also streams and creeks flowing through the town, if you want to sit and relax by the water.
A quick note: Laurie and Gravois Mills are neighboring communities, sharing the same zip code. Although they're managed separately, both neighborhoods are often grouped together. Most of the city is located inland, but a short drive along the tree-lined back roads and you'll have access to the marinas, lodging, restaurants, and waterfront vacation rentals with boating and fishing docks.
If you need a place to stay, Bass Point Resort along Still Water Bay is a favorite for vacationers, with one writing, "I can't recommend Bass Point enough! We just got back from our third visit and already can't wait to go back." She continues, "Great place to take the family!" This scenic cove along the waterfront is where visitors stay in the summer for front-row access to the Lake of the Ozarks. Expect the lake to be buzzing with boats, paddleboards, kayaks, tubes, anglers, and vacationers swimming.
Plenty of outdoor adventure awaits near Laurie, Missouri
After spending time in Laurie, a trip to Lake of the Ozarks State Park, Missouri's largest state park, makes sense. Here, the sprawling 17,000-acre lake is the main reason to visit. Bring your boat or rent one from one of the on-site marinas. You can spend an entire afternoon fishing, swimming, or relaxing at one of the hidden coves along the lake. A visitor had this to say: "Plenty of secluded coves make this a top destination on the water." When you want to get on land, grab your hiking boots and hit the trails that wind through the woods and along cliffs with lake views.
For a change of pace, visit Ha Ha Tonka State Park to see the abandoned castle and hike to one of Missouri's largest natural springs. The 1.5-mile Spring Trail is a moderate trail with some rocky sections and a 200-foot elevation gain. The first part of the trail is paved and winds along the lake and the spring, so moms with strollers and wheelchair users can enjoy the water views. Hikers recommend going counterclockwise to avoid the extra burn of going up the 300+ steps. After the parks, head below ground to view the rock formations, flowing streams, and pools inside Jacob's Cave, Bridal Cave, and Stark Caverns. The tours typically last about an hour, so you can create a fun road trip to see all three in one day, since they're within 30 miles of Laurie.
And if you need more outdoor fun away from the parks and caves, you can find that, too. Play a round of golf at Indian Rock Golf Club or Osage National Golf Course, sip wine at Shawnee Bluff Winery, or take the kids to Gran Rally Go Kart for several fun laps around the tracks. If you've managed to do all of that already, consider extending your time in the area by checking out Osage Beach — the "Heart of Lake of the Ozarks" – and all of its lakeside restaurants and family-friendly attractions.