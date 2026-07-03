This Scenic Midwest City With Endless Outdoor Fun Is A Lake Of The Ozarks Gem

Lake of the Ozarks snakes through the heart of Missouri, attracting millions who come to experience "lake life" in the Midwest. Every year, visitors fill the resorts and hotels at popular tourist spots like Osage Beach or Lake Ozark, while overlooking the beautiful towns on the quieter side of the lake. One place in particular is Laurie, Missouri, a small community praised for its friendly people, relaxed lifestyle, local events, and lakeside charm. But it's the access to the rugged wilderness, water recreation, and tons of underground adventure that make the town most appealing to visitors.

Technically a Midwest city, with just under 1,000 residents, Laurie sits on the western side of Lake of the Ozarks, one of the region's largest recreational lakes. The town is surrounded by natural delights, like Lake of the Ozarks State Park and Ha Ha Tonka State Park (two of Missouri's most visited state parks), as well as Jacob's Cave, Bridal Cave, and Stark Caverns. So, not only will visitors have access to tons of outdoor fun (both above and below ground), but they can stay in a convenient spot away from the busier tourist areas.

If you're visiting the region, Columbia Regional Airport (COU) is the closest airport, but non-stop flights from major cities can be limited. That said, Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) would be the most ideal choice, since it services major commercial airlines like American, United, and Delta. Plus, you can rent a car to drive to Laurie, which is about 100 miles away on Interstate 44 connecting to Missouri Route 5. Not to mention, you can easily carve out time to spend a day dining at the trendy restaurants, visiting the museums, and checking out the quirky attractions at the "birthplace of Route 66" in Springfield, Missouri.