Forget Crowded Rainbow Springs, Visit Florida's Underrated State Park With Wetland Trails And Serene Swims
Featuring sparkling blue waters and a tubing river, Rainbow Springs State Park, Florida, is undeniably beautiful. However, with over 330,000 visitors every year, those crystalline waters can feel less serene and more crowded. Only an hour north, tucked away in the heart of Florida's spring country, Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park offers a collection of brilliant turquoise springs and an equally clear spring run nestled between bottomland forests, longleaf pines, and cypress-shaded floodplains in Gilchrist County.
The park is only 407 acres, about a third of the size of Rainbow Springs, but it's home to Gilchrist Blue, a second-magnitude spring that pumps out 44 million gallons of water each day. Although the volume of water isn't nearly as impressive as Rainbow Springs' 500 million gallons, the exceptional clarity is reason enough to visit. Featuring a white-sand bottom illuminated by sunlight, Gilchrist Blue frequently ranks among the clearest freshwater springs in Florida. Here, visitors can float the day away, stroll between cypresses, or spend the night at one of 23 RV or tent sites.
The park is located just outside High Springs, a 30-minute drive from Gainesville and 1.5 hours from Jacksonville. Established as a Florida state park in 2017, Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park may be new, but its reputation as a recreation destination goes back to the 1950s. Before the state acquired the land, the area featured a private nature park that many locals remember to this day.
Swim and kayak in some of Florida's clearest waters at Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park
Nestled in the park's center, Gilchrist Blue Spring boasts the kind of water Florida is known for. It maintains a year-round temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for cooling off during the hot summer months. Most of the swimming hole and spring run is shallow enough for wading; however, the spring basin is approximately 25 feet deep. Here, visitors can try to touch the bottom or put on a snorkel and look for largemouth bass, spotted sunfish, and catfish.
The Get Up and Go Kayaking location in Gilchrist Blue Springs offers guided kayak tours of the Santa Fe River and the springs. The tour features clear kayaks that allow visitors to admire fish and aquatic plants without getting soaked. The outfitter earns 5 stars on Tripadvisor and is a beginner-friendly choice for kayakers who aren't ready for long paddling trips at Florida's scenic Koreshan State Park.
Besides water recreation, the springs entice visitors with sheer beauty. "The way the light filters through the spring creates an incredibly peaceful, almost otherworldly experience," shared a visitor on Google Maps. "If you appreciate nature, clarity, and calm, this place is unforgettable." Although the park is underrated in the sense that it hasn't gone viral like the real-life mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, it's far from empty. The park reaches capacity almost every day, and the rangers won't let more visitors in even if others leave, so be sure to get there early if you're planning a day around it.
Discover wildlife on the nature trail at Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park
Gilchrist Blue Spring may be the biggest draw for swimmers, but the park hides several other springs, too, including Naked Spring, Little Blue Spring, and Johnson Spring. Visitors aren't allowed to swim in these bodies of water, but the 1.7-mile Gilchrist Blue Spring Loop offers the chance to see them up close.
Hikers on Alltrails award the loop 4.4 stars, citing the well-maintained path, flat terrain, and shady tree cover. Hugging the edge of the floodplains, the trail leads away from the main swimming area, campground, and parking lot. It cuts through oak and cypress hammocks, creating the ideal conditions for viewing wetland wildlife. "You might see numerous turtles swimming in the clear water or basking on a log. Wildlife such as white-tailed deer and wild turkey can be seen throughout the day as well as various other species," shared park manager Dennis Parson with Florida State Parks.
Starting in fall 2025, the park began a vast renovation upgrade to make the area more accessible to the public. This includes building an ADA path to the springhead, new tent-only campsites, and a revamped kayak launch. Due to these renovation projects, various parts of the springs and paths may be closed temporarily, and certain water-based activities may be unavailable, so check the park's website before you plan your trip. However, the snorkeling and swimming spots at Ichetucknee Springs State Park are only 20 minutes from Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park, so even if you strike out, you still have some good options nearby.