Forget Crowded Rainbow Springs, Visit Florida's Underrated State Park With Wetland Trails And Serene Swims

Featuring sparkling blue waters and a tubing river, Rainbow Springs State Park, Florida, is undeniably beautiful. However, with over 330,000 visitors every year, those crystalline waters can feel less serene and more crowded. Only an hour north, tucked away in the heart of Florida's spring country, Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park offers a collection of brilliant turquoise springs and an equally clear spring run nestled between bottomland forests, longleaf pines, and cypress-shaded floodplains in Gilchrist County.

The park is only 407 acres, about a third of the size of Rainbow Springs, but it's home to Gilchrist Blue, a second-magnitude spring that pumps out 44 million gallons of water each day. Although the volume of water isn't nearly as impressive as Rainbow Springs' 500 million gallons, the exceptional clarity is reason enough to visit. Featuring a white-sand bottom illuminated by sunlight, Gilchrist Blue frequently ranks among the clearest freshwater springs in Florida. Here, visitors can float the day away, stroll between cypresses, or spend the night at one of 23 RV or tent sites.

The park is located just outside High Springs, a 30-minute drive from Gainesville and 1.5 hours from Jacksonville. Established as a Florida state park in 2017, Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park may be new, but its reputation as a recreation destination goes back to the 1950s. Before the state acquired the land, the area featured a private nature park that many locals remember to this day.