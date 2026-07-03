Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwest Gem Filled With Scenic Parks, Colorful Cities, And A Vibrant Food Scene
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People have been flocking to Florida to retire for decades, yet that pattern is seeing a strong decline as retirees are seeking more affordable and less hectic places to spend their golden years. For example, the Midwest gem of Missouri is attracting more and more retirees who are choosing to forget the Sunshine State and enjoy lush parks, beautiful cities, and a diverse food scene which includes some of the nation's most celebrated barbecue.
Over a million retirees call Missouri home, and nearly 19%of the population is age 65 or better. This state is in the top ten of the most affordable options to retire and has two international airports: Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL), with numerous smaller towns all over the state to choose from if you prefer a more rural retirement.
The climate in Missouri has a humidity level similar to that of Florida, and summer temperatures reach the high 80s Fahrenheit compared to Florida's low 90s. Winters are colder in Missouri, with lows in the low to mid-20s, while Florida's lows are in the high 40s. If you're looking for distinct seasons, Missouri has them. Snowfall varies greatly throughout the state, anywhere from four to 18 inches per year, providing your choice of winter experiences.
Missouri's scenic parks and colorful cities are truly charming
With over 15 million acres of forests, Missouri offers plentiful opportunities to spend time in nature camping, hiking, or enjoying a pleasant picnic. Ha Ha Tonka State Park features castle ruins and diverse geology, while intriguing rock formations can be seen at Elephant Rocks State Park. The main cities of St. Louis and Kansas City each have over 100 scenic parks, so you're always close to a spot of nature.
St. Louis is famous for its landmark Gateway Arch, and Kansas City's barbecue goes head-to-head with the rest of the nation, as does its jazz scene. Still, other colorful cities deserve to share the spotlight. The underrated city of Springfield, with great outdoor opportunities, is among the Top 100 Places to Live according to Livability, and has a generous selection of hundreds of restaurants. The annual Hot Air Balloon Glow is always a vivid display, and local talents of all kinds can be found at the Pickwick Street Fair.
The Midwest village of Farmington, with incredible home-cooked meals and dazzling lake days, is ranked by World Atlas as one of the state's top retirement towns, due to "its practical location in southeast Missouri, strong healthcare, and several senior living options." Branson is often recommended for retirees, with 58 being the median age. This city offers an ample selection of fun activities and festivities. This wide variety of towns and cities provides a multitude of reasons to forget Florida and choose Missouri.
The food scene is a vibrant one in Missouri
Culinary exploration is an inherent part of Missouri life, with its own inventions like toasted ravioli, burnt ends, and the multicultural St. Paul Sandwich, which combines traditional Chinese and American staples. St. Louis and Kansas City are attracting chefs from other cities, resulting in a burgeoning, vibrant food scene in the big cities, while comfort foods are found up and down the famous Route 66, including great food at Carthage, Missouri, an artsy city with unique dining, grand architecture, and historic charm.
Kansas City's barbecue can't be ignored. The city's recipe originally "involved smoking various meats over oak and hickory woods and serving them wrapped in newsprint, slathered in a tangy and peppery sauce," according to Masterclass. Since 1908, barbecue restaurants have flooded the state. Little roadside stops like Lil Miss Smokin' Jones BBQ and big city smokehouses like Jack Stack Barbecue make sure you're always only a stone's throw from sampling this style.
When you want something familiar, there's always a Denny's to be found, and Missouri's mellow culture and much lower crime rate will be a relief compared to Florida. This Midwest gem will fit any lifestyle with its affordability, culinary diversity, and lush landscapes, allowing you an exciting city life or bucolic rural respite to retire your way.