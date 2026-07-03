Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwest Gem Filled With Scenic Parks, Colorful Cities, And A Vibrant Food Scene

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People have been flocking to Florida to retire for decades, yet that pattern is seeing a strong decline as retirees are seeking more affordable and less hectic places to spend their golden years. For example, the Midwest gem of Missouri is attracting more and more retirees who are choosing to forget the Sunshine State and enjoy lush parks, beautiful cities, and a diverse food scene which includes some of the nation's most celebrated barbecue.

Over a million retirees call Missouri home, and nearly 19%of the population is age 65 or better. This state is in the top ten of the most affordable options to retire and has two international airports: Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL), with numerous smaller towns all over the state to choose from if you prefer a more rural retirement.

The climate in Missouri has a humidity level similar to that of Florida, and summer temperatures reach the high 80s Fahrenheit compared to Florida's low 90s. Winters are colder in Missouri, with lows in the low to mid-20s, while Florida's lows are in the high 40s. If you're looking for distinct seasons, Missouri has them. Snowfall varies greatly throughout the state, anywhere from four to 18 inches per year, providing your choice of winter experiences.