Forget Denver, Retire To This Underrated City In The Ozarks With Great Outdoor Opportunities Instead

Known as the Queen City of the Ozarks — a forested collection of plateaus often mistaken for mountains — Springfield is flush with natural beauty to enjoy throughout your retirement. The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is one of the richest resources for locals who want to enjoy the great outdoors while still getting home in time for dinner. Situated atop 80 acres of the Ozark landscape, it's a great place to hike or take a guided nature tour. This family-friendly attraction is a great destination when grandkids come to town, and bird watchers will be glad to know that reviews on Tripadvisor report bald eagle, wild turkey, and heron sightings. Note that this is not the place to camp, fish, or hunt; none are permitted on the grounds. For retirees who enjoy camping or hunting, Dale Sare Conservation Area is the better choice.

When it comes to fishing and getting out on the water, head to Springfield Lake. Locals and visitors alike enjoy kayaking the lake, either on their own or with a group for a community-style paddle, like the lake's Kayaks & Coffee offering. Anglers are welcome to try their luck in the lake, which is home to various types of fish including largemouth bass, channel catfish, and carp. There are also many waterfalls to be found in neighboring areas if you're up for a mini road trip, while iconic caverns and scenic state parks are also within driving distance from Springfield. If you're interested in immersing yourself in these natural wonders, Rocky Falls is a two-hour car ride from Springfield, and the cavernous Lake of the Ozarks State Park is roughly 90 minutes from the city.

And those sunsets mentioned earlier? One local on Reddit recommends nearby McDaniel Lake to catch those warm, golden hour moments. Other popular sunset spots in the city include the Fellows Lake Recreational Area and the mound at Jordan Valley Park.