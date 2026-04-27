Forget Denver, Retire To This Underrated City In The Ozarks With Great Outdoor Opportunities Instead
Colorado has some of the best affordable retirement destinations, but unfortunately, Denver isn't one of them. In fact, as of 2026, Payscale reports that the mile-high city has a cost of living that's 10% higher than the national average. If your goal is to retire affordably with ample opportunities to explore the great outdoors, there's another city that might be calling your name: Springfield, Missouri. Unlike Denver, which sees over 30 million visitors each year, Springfield flies under the radar with fewer than 2 million visitors staying overnight in the city annually. If you want to retire in a beautiful city with plenty of chances to get outside, don't sleep on this underrated destination.
The city offers retirees a well-rounded lifestyle, including live performances, senior-focused recreational sports, and plenty of great restaurants to enjoy. And if your sunset-years vision includes, well, watching the sunset from peaceful pockets in nature, Springfield has plenty of opportunities for you to do just that, too. The city has plentiful parks, hiking trails, a nature conservation center, and forested areas for camping and hunting. If your spirit longs for even more time in nature, there are also multiple waterfalls found within the Ozarks a mere road trip's distance away.
Springfield retirees enjoy a taste of nature in the city
Known as the Queen City of the Ozarks — a forested collection of plateaus often mistaken for mountains — Springfield is flush with natural beauty to enjoy throughout your retirement. The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is one of the richest resources for locals who want to enjoy the great outdoors while still getting home in time for dinner. Situated atop 80 acres of the Ozark landscape, it's a great place to hike or take a guided nature tour. This family-friendly attraction is a great destination when grandkids come to town, and bird watchers will be glad to know that reviews on Tripadvisor report bald eagle, wild turkey, and heron sightings. Note that this is not the place to camp, fish, or hunt; none are permitted on the grounds. For retirees who enjoy camping or hunting, Dale Sare Conservation Area is the better choice.
When it comes to fishing and getting out on the water, head to Springfield Lake. Locals and visitors alike enjoy kayaking the lake, either on their own or with a group for a community-style paddle, like the lake's Kayaks & Coffee offering. Anglers are welcome to try their luck in the lake, which is home to various types of fish including largemouth bass, channel catfish, and carp. There are also many waterfalls to be found in neighboring areas if you're up for a mini road trip, while iconic caverns and scenic state parks are also within driving distance from Springfield. If you're interested in immersing yourself in these natural wonders, Rocky Falls is a two-hour car ride from Springfield, and the cavernous Lake of the Ozarks State Park is roughly 90 minutes from the city.
And those sunsets mentioned earlier? One local on Reddit recommends nearby McDaniel Lake to catch those warm, golden hour moments. Other popular sunset spots in the city include the Fellows Lake Recreational Area and the mound at Jordan Valley Park.
Food and entertainment in Springfield
Springfield residents enjoy four distinct seasons, meaning there may be summer nights when you want to beat the heat or long, winter days where an indoor activity is preferable to visiting a nature spot, like the nearby Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area. When the outdoors aren't an option, Springfield has plenty more to offer in the form of culinary and performing arts.
The century-old Gillioz Center for Arts & Entertainment is a well-loved option for catching a live show; over 1,000 visitors give it a 4.7 rating on Google. The theater hosts a variety of events including live music, comedy shows, and performances by the Ozarks Lyric Opera. It's also an option for classic movie screenings and locally focused events. Theater enthusiasts will also find Broadway-style performances held at the Springfield Little Theatre, a local nonprofit focused on infusing the community with live theater.
Retirees can't enjoy dinner-and-a-show without dinner, and with Springfield's 800-plus restaurants, they're likely to find more than a few favorite haunts. One of the most-reviewed restaurants in the city is Black Sheep; it's highly rated on Yelp, and one reviewer even states, "I cannot stop thinking about Black Sheep's burgers and shakes." American food isn't the only cuisine to enjoy here — far from it. Springfield boasts a robust offering of global cuisines, from Peruvian to Lebanese to Indian and beyond. Foodies will find plenty of opportunities to sample the world's flavors while visiting or spending their retirement years in Springfield, Missouri.