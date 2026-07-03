Between Everglades And Fort Myers Is Florida's Senior-Friendly RV Campground Near The Gulf With Resort Amenities

Florida has long been a top destination for older folks seeking sun, relaxation, and a slower pace of life. From the state's many active senior and retirement communities to its access to quality healthcare, it's easy to see why it's one of America's retirement capitals, according to SeniorLiving.org. For retired and senior travelers living the RV lifestyle and hoping to spend time in Naples, Lake San Marino RV Resort is a convenient base for easy access to Southwest Florida beaches, restaurants, shopping, and the Everglades.

Sun Resorts & Residences Lake San Marino is a 55+ RV resort. Its resort rules state that the property follows Housing for Older Persons Act standards, with at least 80% of its residences home to someone 55 years or older. That means older RV lifers will be in good company, with a vast majority of neighbors in their age bracket with similar interests. The resort is on Wiggins Pass Road, just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump), and about a 45-minute drive from Fort Myers, another favorite destination for seniors.

Guests can also stay at the RV resort in more than one way. Lake San Marino offers RV sites with full hookups and 30- or 50-amp electric, plus there are cottage rentals for travelers who don't want to bring a rig. The resort is open year-round and offers both short-term and long-term stays, which makes it appealing for snowbirds, seasonal travelers, and retirees testing out areas before committing to a major move.