Between Everglades And Fort Myers Is Florida's Senior-Friendly RV Campground Near The Gulf With Resort Amenities
Florida has long been a top destination for older folks seeking sun, relaxation, and a slower pace of life. From the state's many active senior and retirement communities to its access to quality healthcare, it's easy to see why it's one of America's retirement capitals, according to SeniorLiving.org. For retired and senior travelers living the RV lifestyle and hoping to spend time in Naples, Lake San Marino RV Resort is a convenient base for easy access to Southwest Florida beaches, restaurants, shopping, and the Everglades.
Sun Resorts & Residences Lake San Marino is a 55+ RV resort. Its resort rules state that the property follows Housing for Older Persons Act standards, with at least 80% of its residences home to someone 55 years or older. That means older RV lifers will be in good company, with a vast majority of neighbors in their age bracket with similar interests. The resort is on Wiggins Pass Road, just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump), and about a 45-minute drive from Fort Myers, another favorite destination for seniors.
Guests can also stay at the RV resort in more than one way. Lake San Marino offers RV sites with full hookups and 30- or 50-amp electric, plus there are cottage rentals for travelers who don't want to bring a rig. The resort is open year-round and offers both short-term and long-term stays, which makes it appealing for snowbirds, seasonal travelers, and retirees testing out areas before committing to a major move.
Lake San Marino RV Resort appeals to seniors seeking creature comforts
Naples is considered by many to be one of the best places to retire on the Gulf Coast, and Lake San Marino RV Resort offers a range of resort-level amenities for added comfort. Residents have access to Wi-Fi, a heated pool, a mail center, pet-friendly spaces, and a library. For an additional cost, laundry and storage facilities are also available on the grounds. Multiple Tripadvisor reviews mention the resort's friendly staff, meaning residents who need additional help or local tips will find employees close by to assist.
It's also important to note that the resort is an active senior community, meaning there are planned activities and plenty of low-impact things to do in the neighborhood. Residents can play pickleball, bocce ball, and other games like shuffleboard. There's also a game room and clubhouse for hosting more community activities. Retirees looking for more high-impact entertainment have plenty of options in the area, from watersports to boat charters and hiking trails in the Everglades via nearby parks like Collier-Seminole State Park or Big Cypress National Preserve, both a little over an hour away.
Whether you're looking into the resort as a retired couple, single traveler, or booking for a parent, be sure to check the site type before reserving. A concrete pad may be easier for some than a grassy pad after heavy rain, and a larger site with room for a slide-out will matter for those arriving in bigger rigs. Pricing varies based on site type and length of stay, with nightly stays starting around $125 and annual sites starting at $1,107 per month at the time of writing.
Nearby beaches, shopping, and senior-friendly activities make it more than a basic RV park
Travelers to the Sunshine State naturally want to spend time on Florida's most beautiful Gulf Coast beaches, and Lake San Marino RV Resort's location is convenient for beach lovers. Most beaches are within a 20-minute drive, including Bonita Beach Park, Barefoot Beach County Preserve, and Little Hickory Beach. However, Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park sits the closest on the Gulf (about 10 minutes away) and offers swimming, snorkeling, paddling, fishing, birdwatching, and more. The park also features facilities like restrooms, parking, picnic areas, and beach wheelchairs on a first-come, first-served basis.
Southwest Florida is also a top destination to retire and fish, and Lake San Marino RV Resort has a catch-and-release pond on-site for residents to use. For more serious anglers, there are chartered fishing options in the area as well as local spots to drop a line, such as the Naples Pier. Several nearby parks offer fishing access and wildlife watching, birding, areas for paddling, beach access, and more. Florida State Parks also notes its commitment to "access for all," so visitors with mobility considerations and service animals often find more accessibility options for exploring local parks and wildlife areas.
Sun Resorts & Residences specifically mentions a few nearby attractions, including the Naples Zoo and shopping and dining in Tin City, a waterfront boutique district. For more retail therapy, Fifth Avenue South is another popular spot for shopping, less than half an hour away, offering everything from home decor and fashion to local entertainment at The Naples Players theater. For travelers who want a quieter Gulf Coast stay with beaches, fishing, shopping, and low-key resort comforts nearby, Lake San Marino offers an appealing Naples-area base, especially for retirees and older RV travelers.