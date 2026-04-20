America's 5 Best Destinations To Retire And Fish, According To Reddit

For many, retirement is a reward. After working for decades on end, you're finally given ample time to pursue your passions. Some take advantage of these golden years by purchasing an RV and heading out on breathtaking retirement road trips on scenic roads, while others choose to board a plane or a cruise ship and travel the world. Whether you're keen to spend your time volunteering locally, gardening, taking up painting, or treading the boards in community theater productions, retirement is a time to focus on doing the things you love. For some, this means fishing.

In many ways, fishing is the ideal retirement activity. Not only does it provide plenty of low-impact exercise, but it can also encourage social interaction and is good for basic relaxation and relieving stress. It's also mentally stimulating and can, as a result, boost cognitive function.

Luckily, the United States is blessed with plenty of terrific places to fish. From secret Florida cities surrounded by lakes to the rivers and fly-fishing streams of the American West, there is no shortage of good fishing holes throughout the country. But where are the best places to settle down and cast a line after retirement? While there is no single answer, we've looked to Reddit to help point anyone interested in making fishing the focus of their post-career years in the right direction. Here are the five best places to retire and fish in the United States, at least according to what people have to say there.