Between Detroit And Lake Huron In Michigan's Thumb Is A Charming City With Fun Festivals And A Historic Downtown

Michigan's Lower Peninsula is famously shaped like a mitten and surrounded by the Great Lakes. The Thumb region of the mitt reaches up into Lake Huron and contains many charming communities like Imlay City. As a small city tucked in Lapeer County, Imlay City's top claim to fame might be that it is home to the Vlasic Pickle empire. But this historic community puts on large, visit-worthy events all year round, including Michigan's Lavender Festival, highlighting local farmers, artisans, and food vendors. And that's just one of many Imlay City events that make the city stand out.

Named after a Connecticut businessman who bought much of the territory in the 1830s, the village quickly became a bustling hub once the Port Huron and Lake Michigan Railway was completed in 1870. Today, Imlay City is a laid-back city of under 4,000 residents, featuring downtown streets that reflect its historic roots. Its sense of community shines through with events large and small, from state fairs to a weekly farmers market in the summer.

Imlay City's location in the heart of the Thumb, as well as being at the intersection of two larger highways (I-69 and M-53), means that it's an easy pivot point to more Michigan beauty and attractions. It's just an hour north of Detroit and only 40 minutes to the beach on Lake Huron. Add one of Imlay City's many community events to a Michigan itinerary, or simply stop by for a quality meal from a friendly local restaurant, wander the downtown blocks, and soak in the historic small-town vibes.