Michigan's Artsy City North Of Detroit Offers A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Restaurants

The state of Michigan isn't just known for its largest city, Detroit. Yes, Detroit does have a lot to offer those visiting but travels to Michigan should include further exploration beyond just The Motor City. After all, Michigan is the state with some of the most incredibly picturesque lighthouses that make it seem like a coastal fairytale. It's also home to towns that prove that the Great Lakes State does small-town magic best. Case in point: the city of Lapeer. Lapeer has an artistic atmosphere and plenty to discover insofar as shopping and dining are concerned.

Lapeer sits in Lapeer County and is home to roughly 9,000 residents, according to the latest census data. The city gets its name from the French for "stone" which is "LePierre." If you're driving in from Detroit — home to Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, the city's newest riverfront park that has earned the title of "the best kids park in the city" – the roughly 60-mile drive will take you about an hour and fifteen minutes to complete. The drive is significantly shorter if you're driving in from Flint, with that drive being possible to complete in under 30 minutes. Accommodation options in Lapeer include the Holiday Inn Express by IHG and the Best Western Lapeer Inn. Both are priced at $135 a night at the time of writing.

Once you're in Lapeer, the city's charming and pedestrian-friendly downtown awaits exploration. This walkable downtown area includes venues like the historic PIX Theatre where live performances are routinely conducted and the Lapeer Art Association, which has a gallery that displays the creative works of the community. Downtown Lapeer is also home to some unique shops and excellent restaurants.