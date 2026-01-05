Michigan's Artsy City North Of Detroit Offers A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Restaurants
The state of Michigan isn't just known for its largest city, Detroit. Yes, Detroit does have a lot to offer those visiting but travels to Michigan should include further exploration beyond just The Motor City. After all, Michigan is the state with some of the most incredibly picturesque lighthouses that make it seem like a coastal fairytale. It's also home to towns that prove that the Great Lakes State does small-town magic best. Case in point: the city of Lapeer. Lapeer has an artistic atmosphere and plenty to discover insofar as shopping and dining are concerned.
Lapeer sits in Lapeer County and is home to roughly 9,000 residents, according to the latest census data. The city gets its name from the French for "stone" which is "LePierre." If you're driving in from Detroit — home to Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, the city's newest riverfront park that has earned the title of "the best kids park in the city" – the roughly 60-mile drive will take you about an hour and fifteen minutes to complete. The drive is significantly shorter if you're driving in from Flint, with that drive being possible to complete in under 30 minutes. Accommodation options in Lapeer include the Holiday Inn Express by IHG and the Best Western Lapeer Inn. Both are priced at $135 a night at the time of writing.
Once you're in Lapeer, the city's charming and pedestrian-friendly downtown awaits exploration. This walkable downtown area includes venues like the historic PIX Theatre where live performances are routinely conducted and the Lapeer Art Association, which has a gallery that displays the creative works of the community. Downtown Lapeer is also home to some unique shops and excellent restaurants.
Shopping local in Lapeer
The charming small-town feel of Lapeer is best encapsulated by visiting the local shops in the area. You have a range of shops to choose from like bookstores, home decor stores, and toy stores. Neverending Story is an independent bookstore focusing on used books. They have a trade policy that allows customers to bring in used books to buy any in-store book at 75% off the cover price.
If you're looking to step back into a bygone era, check out Past Tense Country Store. The barn on the premises was built in the 1840s, and the store offers year-round Christmas and Halloween sections, garden decor items, candles, candy, and a lot more. In the autumn, their cider mill draws in customers from all over the area. Past Tense also has a restaurant, in case you get hungry while shopping or sipping on cider; the menu here includes classics like pizza, salads, and chili. Open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Past Tense is a must-stop shopping experience during your visit to Lapeer. As one reviewer on Google said: "What a great fun fall time experience. Loved the cider, donuts, store and band they had on this weekend. A totally fun family experience."
Plastic Planet on Nepessing Street has comic books, wrestling memorabilia, and action figures, among other items. Customers have stated on Facebook that customer service is great and the pricing is good, noting, "[The store owner] is great with customers, store is neat and clean, [and] he also does great deals on stuff he sells."
Grabbing a bite to eat in Lapeer
There's no dearth of delicious dining options in Lapeer. Brian's Family Restaurant is a crowd-favorite among Lapeer residents and has been around for over 30 years. The owner, Brian, had one vision: to provide a cozy dining experience where diners could gather and enjoy wholesome meals. Their extensive menu includes items like poutine, Southern fried chicken, burgers, club sandwiches, and lasagna. Most customers enjoy their experience at Brian's Family Restaurant. One reviewer on Google said, "The food was delicious and the service was good. The prices were fair and the atmosphere was nice."
If you're looking to have a meal with a beautiful view on hand, the Lake Inn is your best bet. With surreal views of Lake Nepessing, Lake Inn has been around for over 70 years now. Their menu has an extensive beer list featuring some of the best breweries in the area, and their most popular dishes include pita chips, some of the freshest seafood, steaks, surf and turf, and different types of pizza, among other items.
For a good gathering spot if you have a big group with you, Lightning Rounds is where you should be heading. Depending on the day of the week, they have menu specials like all-you-can-eat ribs, fish and chips, and egg rolls. Lightning Rounds also routinely has live music, and their daily All Day Happy Hour features $2 beers and $3.50 well drinks.