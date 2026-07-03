This Popular Cruise Line Is Launching The World's First 'Fully Gluten-Free' Ship That's Set To Sail In 2028
If you're gluten-intolerant or living with celiac disease, voyaging to new destinations can be burdensome. Not only are you navigating the same issues of language barriers and cultural miscommunication as others, but you also need to research accommodating restaurants in advance and perhaps prepare translated materials for local staff when dining out. For those with celiac disease in particular, ingesting even a negligible amount of gluten can cause damage to the small intestine, worsening over time if untreated. It's no surprise, then, that in a 2024 study titled "State of Celiac Survey," carried out by Celiac Canada, nearly 64% of gluten-free respondents reported feeling anxious about travel. Considering the dietary challenges they face abroad, this is certainly understandable. However, one company aims to change that: Celiac Cruise.
It is launching the world's first "fully gluten-free" ship (according to Moneywise, via Yahoo! Finance), set to sail in May 2028 through the British Isles. On board this vessel, there will be no gluten-containing products, meaning that you won't need to avoid certain restaurants, inquire about the ingredient list for every meal, or worry that your query ("Are you sure this is gluten-free?") has been misunderstood.
Celiac Cruise was founded in 2018 by travel specialist Connie Saunders and Maureen Basye, whose son and husband both have celiac disease. Since its very first voyage in 2020, which offered one gluten-free dining room for guests, the company has provided dozens of sailings for gluten-sensitive passengers. The zero-gluten journey launching in 2028 is in partnership with Oceania, a popular cruise line for adults-only sailings, on its Oceania Vista vessel.
Dining and staying aboard the Oceania Vista
Oceania already has a reputation as one of the cruise lines with the best cuisine, according to reviews. Additionally, Food and Travel Magazine awarded it "Cruise Line of the Year" five separate times, while Gourmet Traveller crowned it "Best Cruise Line of 2026." This journey will be no exception, but all 11 of its restaurants will offer 100% gluten-free fare — so you can spend less time fretting over ingredients and more time savoring your meal. Take afternoon tea served with specialty desserts at Horizons, or order a prime cut or classic seafood dish at Polo Grill, Oceania Vista's steakhouse. Enjoy Asian fusion cuisine, inspired by the gastronomic traditions of Thailand, Malaysia, India, and more, in an elegant setting at Red Ginger. For a more interactive experience, try your hand at creating some of these dishes through The Culinary Center, the at-sea cooking school, under the supervision of a master chef.
You'll find sophisticated staterooms and suites in which to rest your head at various price points. The coziest option, at 240 square feet, is the French Veranda Stateroom, which offers ocean views from the floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a sitting area, and a queen-size bed. Meanwhile, the sweeping Owner's Suite features a master bedroom with a king-size bed, a dining room, a living area, an in-suite bar, and 24-hour butler service. Rooms come with a veranda, a stocked mini-bar, ample storage space, Starlink Wi-Fi access, bathrooms with a rainforest shower, and the choice of a beverage package or shore excursion credit. There are also certain staterooms reserved for solo travelers.
What to expect with Celiac Cruise's British Isles itinerary
This one-of-a-kind Celiac Cruise journey begins in Southampton, England, on May 31, 2028, and returns there on June 12. Your first stop will be in Cobh, a historic seaport in Cork Harbour, Ireland. Visit the famed, 600-year-old Blarney Castle and the Old City Gaol, a former municipal jail, where you'll learn about the lives of 19th-century prisoners. On a separate day, meander along the cobbled streets in the friendly capital city of Dublin, and take in the cool breeze in the seaside town of Dún Laoghaire.
By day four at sea, you'll be in northwestern England. Explore the port city of Liverpool, the birthplace of the Beatles, and enjoy sweeping views from atop the Liverpool Cathedral. The tail end of this journey will take you through Scotland, where you'll find the ancient Standing Stones of Stenness and other historical sites on the Orkney Islands. In Invergordon in the Scottish Highlands, look out for a wide variety of water birds in the estuary of Cromarty Firth. Then, imagine life as a royal in the imposing Edinburgh Castle, located in the heart of the Scottish capital. Along the way, you can enjoy gluten-free offerings during the shore excursions, specifically curated for your needs.
Celiac Cruise's 2028 British Isles sailing will be a unique, 12-day adventure — without the dietary uncertainty. It is currently open for bookings on the company's website. As of this writing, rates start at $7,299 per person.