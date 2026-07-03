This Popular Cruise Line Is Launching The World's First 'Fully Gluten-Free' Ship That's Set To Sail In 2028

If you're gluten-intolerant or living with celiac disease, voyaging to new destinations can be burdensome. Not only are you navigating the same issues of language barriers and cultural miscommunication as others, but you also need to research accommodating restaurants in advance and perhaps prepare translated materials for local staff when dining out. For those with celiac disease in particular, ingesting even a negligible amount of gluten can cause damage to the small intestine, worsening over time if untreated. It's no surprise, then, that in a 2024 study titled "State of Celiac Survey," carried out by Celiac Canada, nearly 64% of gluten-free respondents reported feeling anxious about travel. Considering the dietary challenges they face abroad, this is certainly understandable. However, one company aims to change that: Celiac Cruise.

It is launching the world's first "fully gluten-free" ship (according to Moneywise, via Yahoo! Finance), set to sail in May 2028 through the British Isles. On board this vessel, there will be no gluten-containing products, meaning that you won't need to avoid certain restaurants, inquire about the ingredient list for every meal, or worry that your query ("Are you sure this is gluten-free?") has been misunderstood.

Celiac Cruise was founded in 2018 by travel specialist Connie Saunders and Maureen Basye, whose son and husband both have celiac disease. Since its very first voyage in 2020, which offered one gluten-free dining room for guests, the company has provided dozens of sailings for gluten-sensitive passengers. The zero-gluten journey launching in 2028 is in partnership with Oceania, a popular cruise line for adults-only sailings, on its Oceania Vista vessel.